South Newsmakers Of Week: Samantha Akkineni's Maldives photos, Jallikattu's Oscar entry to Thavasi passes away

With a lot happening around in the world, take a look at the headline makers of the week from the South entertainment industry.

A lot has happened in the entertainment film industry and talking specifically of South Indian Cinema, there were a few surprising as well as shocking happenings. In a saddening piece of news, Tamil actor Thavasi passed away while getting treated for oesophageal cancer. On the other hand, Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu made an Oscar 2021 entry. Here's a look back at the headline makers of the week from the South entertainment industry.

1. Jallikattu's Oscar 2021 entry: Jallikattu, which is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery will represent India at the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. It is indeed a proud moment for the makers of the film as it enters Oscars 2021 nominations. Most importantly, the film has managed to grab the position by beating a total number of 26 other films. Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and congratulated Jallikattu team.

2. Tamil actor Thavasi passes away: In a heartbreaking piece of news, Tamil actor Thavasi passed away a few days after a video of him seeking for financial health for his cancer treatment went viral. He was 60. According to media reports, he passed away at a private hospital in Madurai as he was critical and was suffering from oesophageal cancer. Celebs like Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and STR had come forward to help Thavasi for his treatment.

3. Rana Daggubati opens up on his critical health: For the first time ever, Rana Daggubati on Samantha Akkineni's chat show opened up on going through a critical health condition that could have led to death. He revealed, "When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was bp, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys...It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight." Watch the video below.

