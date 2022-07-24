South Newsmakers Of The Week: Samantha on divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Suriya's National Film Award win & more

This week, the South Indian film industry hit the headlines for its interesting updates and a lot more. Well, it's that time of the week when we bring you all the important happenings of all week long. With our weekly edition of 'Southern newsmakers', check out top happenings from the entertainment world.

Vijay Deverkonda's Liger to Samantha's statement on Naga Chaitanya, check out which actor made headlines and why.

Liger Trailer:

One of the most talked about events of the week was the trailer launch of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, Liger. After a grand trailer launch event in Hyderabad, the team of Liger promoted the film in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh as the special guest. It was one crazy evening attended by Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur.



Suriya:

Suriya won the 'Best Actor award', while his co-star Aparna Balamurali won the 'Best Actress award' for Soorarai Pottru at 68th National Film Awards. Suriya was ecstatic about it and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note thanking everyone for this big win. He also thanked his wife Jyothika for being big support. "Overwhelmed!! #sooraraipottru," he captioned his Instagram post.

Samantha's Koffee With Karan episode:

For the first time after their divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her equation with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Celebrity host Karan Johar asked if there are hard feelings between them, Sam replied, "Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes." She added that the situation is not amicable right now but maybe, sometime in future it will be.



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pre-wedding:

Netflix India released a few photos of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from their pre-wedding video and they look magical. The makers also promised to release a wedding video soon. The couple tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The big fat wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Suriya, Jyothika, Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, AR Rahman and many others.



Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted together:

While they have yet not confirmed anything, it is believed that Aditi Rao Hydari is dating Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth. The rumoured couple was spotted together recently in Mumbai.

