South Newsmakers Of Week: Samantha files defamation case, Kurup release date to Prabhas' Radhe Shyam teaser

It was quite a busy and interesting week in the South Indian film industry as a lot of release date announcements were made. Also, the hype around Prabhas' birthday was no less like a festival and not to forget, the Radhe Shyam teaser was a perfect treat to the fans. Well, it is that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who hit the headlines in the South film industry.

Radhe Shyam teaser: On the occasion of his birthday, Prabhas shared the teaser of his film Radhe Shyam. In the teaser, Prabhas reveals to us in a riddle that who and what his character as Vikramaditya is. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film will hit the screens on January 14th 2022.

Kurup release date: Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup will hit the theatres on November 12, 2021. DQ, in a long note, wrote, "We as a team have fought many battles internally and externally to bring it together. To do justice to it. To nurture and care for it. As it grew from an idea to everyday growing bigger and bigger to what is in my eyes a giant now."

Samantha files defamation case: Samantha filed defamation lawsuits against YouTube channels for broadcasting malicious content about her. However, the court slammed the actress stating that she could've sought an apology rather than filing a case. On the actress' lawyer's request to hear the plea on an urgent basis, the court replied, "In court, everyone is equal before the law. There is no sense of some being high and others being low. We will hear Samantha's case as per the procedure."

Director Shankar's son in law Rohit booked in sexual harassment case: In a shocking piece of news, director Shankar's son-in-law Rohit and 5 others are booked in a minor girl's sexual harassment case. Rohit Damodaran, who is also a cricketer, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Mettupalyam police station.

Most Eligible Bachelor success meet: Allu Arjun graced the success meet of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar, the film is bankrolled jointly by GA2 Pictures and Vasu Varma.