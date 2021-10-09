South Newsmakers of week: Samantha & Naga Chaitanya separation, Prabhas' Spirit to RRR release date

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. The biggest and trending news of the industry was Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation after a month of rumours. RRR and Jai Bhim, the much-awaited films have announced their release dates. The most loved duo Rajinikanth and late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's song from Annaatthe was released. As we jump on to the next week and look forward to what's next in store for us, here's a go-through of the top news from the South Indian film industry.

Samantha & Naga Chaitanya separation:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation has become the biggest yet shocking news. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who have been married for 4 years, announced their separation recently taking to their respective social media handles. They have parted ways amicably and continued to maintain that their decade-long friendship will be cherished. Ever since rumours began a month ago, Sam and Chay were living separately. Recently, Samantha slammed all the rumours of her having an affair, abortion, and not wanting children.

Jai Bhim release date:

The highly-anticipated Tamil film Jai Bhim starring Suriya is slated to release in theatres on November 2. The film will see Suriya battling all odds for the tribal communities.

Varun Tej's Ghani:

The makers shared a small glimpse video of Varun Tej from Ghani and also announced the release date. While the first punch of Varun Tej as Ghani looks powerful, Ghani will release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

When Passion Meets Emotion,

the impact is beyond Imagination!!



Presenting the first punch of

Ghanihttps://t.co/PzrXypPG0P



Coming to knock you out on December 3rd 2021!#GhaniFirstPunch#TeamGhani#Ghani — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) October 6, 2021

Malavika Mohanan:

Malavika Mohanan took the internet by storm with her latest photos on the gram and fans can’t seem to keep calm. She can be seen donning a blue bandeau with white polka dots on top of it.

Valimai:

The exclusive BTS stills of Ajith from the sets of Valimai have been released on social media. All the photos went viral on social media. The first look of Huma Qureshi was also released.

Annaatthe:

The first single titled Annaatthe Annaatthe from Rajinikanth's Annaatthe was released. It is a perfect peppy festival song, crooned by late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. This was the last song by SPB. Rajinikanth also penned an emotional note to SPB for being his voice for 45 years.

Maanaadu trailer:

The trailer of Silambarasan's Maanaadu was released and it promises that Simbu will entertain the audiences with a new concept, which comes with a mixture of political thriller and time loop. The dubbing video of Simbu for Maanaadu also went viral.

Prabhas 25: Prabhas will be teaming up with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who is known for cult classic films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The film is titled Spirit and is going to be a big-budget venture, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-series and Bhadrkali Pictures. The Mighty man marching On.....#Prabhas25SandeepReddyVanga#BhushanKumar#Prabhas @VangaPranay #KrishanKumar @TSeries @VangaPictures pic.twitter.com/gbkfh6suLn — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) October 7, 2021

RRR:

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is set to release in theatres on January 7, 2022. The movie also has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with international actors like Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in supporting roles.