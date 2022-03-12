South Newsmakers of Week: Samantha slams trolls, Rashmika Mandanna's viral video with Varun, RRR song & more

South Indian film industry was buzzing with excitement this week as biggies like Radhe Shyam, Maaran and ET released in theatres. Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha stole the show with their acts with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Another week comes to an end and we saw a lot of happening things took place and before we head to the next week, let's take a look at the top newsmakers.

RRR

The promo video of 'Celebration Anthem' from RRR is out. The makers shared a small glimpse of the song and it is the perfect folk song. Titled Etthara Jenda in Telugu and Sholay in Hindi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Alia Bhatt can be seen flaunting their energetic dance moves in the special track.

Samantha

Samantha shared a collage pic of herself in her bold green gown and penned a long note slamming trollers for judging her based on clothes. She wrote, "Now that we're in the year 2022 can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?." The actress hogged the limelight as she was clicked by the paps in Mumbai with Varun Dhawan.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan, who are currently working together on an exciting project, tried their hands on the trending song Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu. The duo flaunted killer moves & expressions grooving to the Tamil song from Beast.

Salute

Dulquer Salmaan fans were elated to find that Rosshan Andrrews’ cop drama Salute is all set to get a direct OTT release soon. Now, it has been announced that this much-awaited venture will reach the audience on 18 March.

Naane Varuven

Naane Varuven is an upcoming Tamil film, which is directed by Selvagharan and also stars him along with Dhanush in the lead role. The makers shared a new poster featuring Dhanush and Selvagharan to wish the latter on his birthday. A pic of brothers duo hugging went viral on Twitter.

