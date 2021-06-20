South Newsmakers Of Week: Sanchari Vijay's demise, Dhanush & Sekhar Kammula team up for Pan India film & more

As we jump on to the next week and look forward to what's next in store for us, here's a go through of the top news from the South Indian film industry.

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. Kollywood star Dhanush hit the headlines this week for 2 big reasons- Jagame Thandhiram's OTT release and for his next film with director Sekhar Kammula. On the other hand, Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay's sudden demise due to a road accident left the entire industry in a state of shock. From Kiccha Sudeep to Rakshit Shetty and Prakash Raj, many celebs offered condolences to Vijay on social media. As we jump on to the next week and look forward to what's next in store for us, here's a go through of the top news from the South Indian film industry.

1. Sanchari Vijay passes away: In an unfortunate incident, 38-year-old National-award winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. The actor who was riding behind with his friend on a motorcycle, met with an accident on Friday. His brother Siddesh said in a statement, "The brain stem has stopped functioning, so we have decided to donate his organs. Vijay always believed in serving society, which we are fulfilling by donating his organs." Several celebrities and fans have been sharing their condolence messages and praying for his soul to rest in peace. Sandalwood actors including Kiccha Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty, Harshika Pooncha and Upendra offered condolences to the actor on social media.

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

2: Vijay Deverakonda on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2021: Vijay Deverakonda made his grand debut on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021 and is the first South Indian celeb to do so. Sharing the first look, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "Your Beast Boy!" and the photo took social media by storm.

Your Beast Boy! #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021@DabbooRatnani pic.twitter.com/whrvXyMM5V — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 14, 2021

3. Revathy Sampath reveals names of her harassers: Malayalam actress Revathy Sampath in her long Facebook post revealed 12 names, including actor Siddique, director Rajesh Touchriver, a doctor and a Sub-Inspector who allegedly had harassed her. "This list comprised of people who have sexually, mentally, emotionally, and verbally harassed me. I am mentioning the names of these criminals below," she wrote in her social media post.

4. Jagame Thandhiram's OTT release: Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush in the lead role release on Netflix, on June 18. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead, while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be seen in supporting roles.

5. Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula team up for Pan-India film: The two best talents of the South film industry, Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula, who are in top form, are now teaming up for a pan Indian project. The yet to be titled film will be produced on a grand scale by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group) as Production No 4.

The two Men who crossed the barriers to Celebrate Cinema The National Award Winners @dhanushkraja & @sekharkammula collaborating for a Tamil-Telugu - Hindi Trilingual FILM Proudly Produced by #NarayanDasNarang & #PuskurRamMohanRao under @SVCLLP Banner ! pic.twitter.com/GcBkGqzd1R — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) June 18, 2021

