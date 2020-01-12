South Newsmakers Of The Week: Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo BO clash, Celebs on JNU protest

With some big announcements and trailer releases, let’s take a look at all the major happenings which took place in the South Indian Film industry this week.

This week witnessed three big releases, Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. On the other hand, after a long wait, Samantha Akkineni's Jaanu teaser dropped a few days back. With some big announcements and trailer releases, let's take a look at all the major happenings which took place in the South Indian Film industry this week.

Manju Warrier on JNU Violence: One of the popular and talented actresses, Manju Warrier took to her Facebook page to condemn the JNU violence that happened on Sunday. The Asuran actress said that she was shocked to see the faces of students covered in blood. "Just think about the state of mind of the mothers of those students when they see the images of their brutally attacked children. We cannot keep mum and stay back. We need to stand with them. I am with those students," Manju Warrier said in her long Facebook post.

Pattas Trailer: The trailer of much-anticipated movie Pattas was out on January 9. The Dhanush starrer is massy and very high on drama and action. Mehreen Pirzada will share screen space with Dhanush in the film. The action drama is all set to release on January 16, 2020.

Psycho trailer: Psycho starring Udayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles is grabbing a lot of attention as the makers of the film have released the first trailer. The trailer of Mysskin directorial is intense.

Allu Arjun's next with director A R Murugadoss: In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Allu opened up on the reports of him teaming up with AR Murugadoss and confirmed that they are in talks. "Ya ya, we are in talks, it is very much true and we are having talks with him. Once everything falls in place, we would like to make an official announcement about it."

Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo BO clash: Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released on January 10, 11 and 12 respectively. All the three big releases opened to a good response from the audience and critics alike. The films are not only doing great with reviews but are also minting good numbers at the box office.

Allu Arjun on JNU: Allu Arjun recently during the promotions of his film reacted on the JNU violence. He said, "I will be very honest. I like what recently said. Primarily we are entertainers. We do have a voice, we do have the strength to talk about issues. But we have to be very careful in what we talk because we have an impact."

Jaanu Teaser: Being helmed by Prem Kumar, the Telugu remake Jaanu stars Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead roles. The teaser of the film was released recently and it will take you on a trip down memory lane.

