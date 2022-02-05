South Newsmakers of week; Simbu-Niddhi Agerwal rumours to RRR, Radhe Shyam, Valimai & other release dates

This week had been the most happening days ever in the South film industry as many big-budget movies announced new release dates post COVID-19 Omicron virus. From RRR to Hey Sinamika, the South is set to bang the box office and entertain audiences with different genres. Apart from this, the biggest trend of the week goes to Silambarsan and Nidhhi Agerwal's wedding rumours. Well, take a look here at the top news from the South Indian film industry before we begin a new week:

RRR

RRR, which was earlier slated to release earlier this month, will now hit the screens on March 25, 2022. The makers previously locked March 18 as the release date but postponed for Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James, which is getting a solo screening from the Kannada industry.

Acharya

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya has yet again been postponed. The makers have pushed their release date from February 4 to April 29. Acharya will release a week after Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR.

Simbu-Nidhhi Agerwal

Silambarasan TR and Nidhhi Agerwal are all set to get married very soon. Yes, according to the latest reports in the industry, the actor may soon announce his wedding date as they have been living together for quite a while and are now planning to finally solemnize their relationship. However, nothing is officially confirmed.

Hey Sinamika

The highly anticipated romantic film Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari release date out. DQ took to Twitter shared a new poster and announced that the film, which was scheduled to release on February 25, will now hit theatres on March 3.

DJ Tillu

During the trailer launch of Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty's upcoming film DJ Tillu, a senior journalist Suresh Kondeti asked a disgusting question referring to a dialogue about moles from the trailer. This has raged a great anger among netizens and Neha also slammed him. However, the journalist apologised after the heat on social media.

Major

Adivi Sesh starrer biographical drama Major has got an official release date. The Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial will be released in theatres worldwide on 27 May. Major narrates the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

SSMB28

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the third time for an upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB28. The makers hosted a grand launch ceremony of the film today attended by Namrata Shirodkar, Pooja Hegde and director Trivikram.

Valimai

Ajith Kumar's highly awaited film Valimai will be finally hitting the silver screens on 24 February. The makers have also released the latest poster of the film. Helmed by H. Vinoth, Ajith Kumar will be playing a cop in the film.

Radhe Shyam

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam have finally locked the release date for the period romantic drama. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will be out in theatres on 11 March.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is releasing on March 10 in theatres. Directed by Pandiraj, the much-awaited film is finally set to hit the screens. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing worldwide on May 12, 2022. The new poster featuring Mahesh Babu in an ultra-stylish look, and also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

