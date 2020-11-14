South Newsmakers of the week: Soorarai Pottru, Mookuthi Amman release to Chiranjeevi’s COVID test result

Starting from the release of two Kollywood movies to the releaser of teasers of new movies here's a list of all the important happenings in the SOuth entertainment industry this week.

The weekend is here and so are we with a list of unmissable news articles from the South entertainment industry. With the new film releases and the releases of new teasers, South entertainment industry had a pretty brisk week. This week, we saw the teaser releases of two important Kollywood films and the release of highly anticipated movies in the list. However, what cannot be missed is the false result of Chiranjeevi’s Covid test. Scroll on and read more to know all the important happenings of this week.

1. Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru released: Suriya’s latest film Soorarai Pottru had a direct release on OTT platform earlier this week, and it received positive response from the fans. The film is based on India’s popular airlines Air Deccan and its CEO Captain Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. Celebrities including R Madhavan and Vignesh Shivan lauded the director and the lead actors for their terrific performance.

2. Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman released: On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Nayanthara’s devotional drama Mookuthi Amman released the film directly on OTT platform after a long wait. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman has Nayanthara in the lead role, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a pivotal role. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen owing to the lockdown.

3. Teaser of Simbu’s Eeswaran is released: On the occasion of Diwali, Simbu released the teaser early in the morning. Taking to his Twitter space, he released the teaser and wrote, “Iraivanukku Nandri”. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film has Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. In the teaser, it was revealed that the film also stars Bharathiraja in a key role. The makers revealed that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

4. Teaser of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is released: After a long wait, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master finally released the teaser of the on Diwali at 6:00 PM. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen playing some key roles, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist.

5. Chiranjeevi tested negative for COVID 19: Days after revealing that he had tested positive for COVID 19, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared another update saying that he has tested negative for the pandemic. The actor has revealed that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and that the earlier test result, which showed that he has COVID was faulty. He added that three doctors conducted different tests on him to see the status and it was declared that he does not have Coronavirus. He stated that there was some fault in the RT PCR test kit which showed him positive COVID result.

6. Makers of Pushpa revealed Allu Arjun’s still from the sets: The makers of Pushpa shared an intriguing picture of the lead star Allu Arjun in his character look. The Stylish Star is reportedly essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The official Twitter handle of Mythri Movie Makers shared the photo of the lead actor of Pushpa, as the cast and crew resumed shooting after a long time.

