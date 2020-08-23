South Newsmakers Of Week: Soorarai Pottru, Nani's V releasing online, Acharya poster & SPB's health update

Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya motion poster to Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and Nani's V releasing online amid lockdown, here's a look at top news from the South Indian film industry.

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week' as we share quick top news from the South entertainment world. The week gone by in the south industry was quite happening as many big announcements were made on social media. Suriya took to social media on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and revealed that his upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru is releasing online. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya motion poster, which was released on megastar's birthday took social media by storm.

Here's a look at the top news of the week from South Indian film industry:

1. Soorarai Pottru to release online:

The Suriya starrer was earlier slated to release on April 9 this year but due to coronavirus and as the cinema halls continue to remain shut, the makers of Suriya starrer decided to release the film directly on Amazon Prime Video come October 30th. Suriya shared the news on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Also Read: Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's fans request actor to reconsider the decision of film's direct online release

2. Acharya Motion poster:

The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya unveiled the motion poster of the film on megastar's birthday. The Koratala Siva directorial has music by Mani Sharma and the film will hit the big screens in Summer 2021. Check out motion poster below and it is sure to leave you stunned with its BGM.

Here it is ..#Acharya pic.twitter.com/QC9Jxqyy0c — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 22, 2020

3. Nani's V to release online:

Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V is releasing online on September 5th. As the cinema halls continue to remain shut, the makers of the film decided to release it on an OTT platform. The Jersey actor in a statement said, "These 12 years you came to theatres for me and it's time I come home and say thank you. I will be as excited and nervous to hear from you all on the release day."

V is coming home September 5th.. The Hunt is On!@PrimeVideoIN #VOnPrime pic.twitter.com/28Lpb21RuE — Nani (@NameisNani) August 20, 2020

4. Prabhas's next titled Adipurush:

Prabhas recently make a big announcement as he collaborated with Tanhaji director Om Raut for a Pan-India film. The film is a 3D action drama and is titled Adipurush. The Baahubali actor will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama. Sharing the title poster on his Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil! #Adipurush." Keerthy Suresh has been reportedly approached for the female lead role. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

5. Film distributor Kamalakar Reddy passes away:

Popular Tollywood film distributor, G Kamalakar Reddy and his father died in a major road accident while on their way to a hospital in Hyderabad on August 19. According to media reports, the accident took place at the Wadapally check post in Nalgonda district in the wee hours of the morning. The ambulance in which the father-son were travelling hit the lorry. Due to major head injury, they decided on the spot.

6. SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update:

SPB is still being closely monitored by a team of doctors in the Intensive Care Unit, said the hospital’s statement recently. SP Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to ICU after he had breathing trouble due to COVID-19.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×