South Newsmakers of the Week: Suriya, Samantha Akkineni IFFM winners; Nayanthara's engagement

Another week has passed and Telugu movies are back in theatres, while other languages movies are released on OTT. Movies and celebs are back in action and new updates about movies have been announced. From Chiyaan60's first look to Pawan Kalyan's teaser from Bheemla Nayak, the movie industry is progressing to work at a brisk phase. Nayanthara's engagement news with boyfriends also broke the internet with fire as it was on top trends. As we jump on to the next week and look forward to what's next in store for us, here's a go through of the top news from the South Indian film industry:

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne winners

Soorarai Pottru has won the 'Best Film' award and lead actor Suriya won the 'Best Actor award'

Samantha Akkineni won Best Performance Female for web series The Family Man 2 and Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' Equality in Cinema (Feature) award.

#JustAnnounced BEST PERFORMANCE FEMALE (SERIES) CONGRATULATIONS TO Samantha Akkineni for THE FAMILY MAN S2 @Samanthaprabhu2 #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/AC2hOiftlC — Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@IFFMelb) August 20, 2021

Chiyaan60 first look

The first look of Vikram and his son Dhruv's film has received a good response from the audience. the film is titled Mahaan.

Love Story movie

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic Telugu film will be released in theatres on September 10, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. The film was scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR became the first-ever Indian to own the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule model. It costs Rs 3.16 crore in India. Photos of his swanky car took the internet on fire.

Pushpa and Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Allu Arjun’s upcoming films Pushpa and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata have fallen prey to piracy. The makers registered with cybercrime police and have banned mobile phones on shooting sets.

Please don't encourage Piracy pic.twitter.com/3RYpBA8v5T — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 16, 2021

Shaakuntalam wrap up

Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun's daughter, who is marking her debut with the mythological film Shaakuntala, have wrapped the shoot of the film. The makers hosted a party for Samantha to thank her for her commendable job.

Nayanthara engagement

Nayanthara confirmed her secret engagement with longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She said they have not decided on their wedding yet but will definitely inform their fans first.

Bheemla Nayak

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's next film has been titled, Bheemla Nayak. The makers released the first glimpse video of Pawan Kalyan, which was a mass rampage.

#BheemlaNayak first glimpse reflects what #Powerstar really stands for. His strength is his simplicity. Goosebumps everytime I watch it. https://t.co/SvdQYhZhAy — vi anand (@Dir_Vi_Anand) August 15, 2021

Tuck Jagadish

Nani has been waiting for the release of Tuck Jagadish in theatres for a long but time but due to the coronavirus situation, he is in a dilemma if they should wait or opt for the OTT release. The actor issued a statement saying said that he is torn between financial pressures faced by producers and willingness to see the film on a big screen.

