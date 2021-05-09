South Newsmakers Of The Week: Tamil actor Pandu's demise to Pooja Hegde and Pawan Kalyan's Covid 19 recovery

Meanwhile, given the current situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger postponed the film's teaser release date.

This week was another shocker as a few talented South Indian celebs passed away due to COVID-19. Kollywood actor Pandu and young Kannada filmmaker Naveen took their last breathe while undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus. In the other news, Pawan Kalyan and Pooja Hegde recovered from the novel coronavirus this week. Let's take a look at the top happenings of the week from the South entertainment world.

Kollywood actor Pandu passes away: Popular supporting actor and comedian Pandu passed away on May 6 owing to COVID-19 complications. He was 74. His wife Kumudha had tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Manobala took to Twitter and wrote, "Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid (sic)." Many other celebs from the Tamil film industry offered condolences to Pandu and his family.

Kannada filmmaker Naveen passed away of COVID-19: In yet another shocker to the film industry, Kannada filmmaker Naveen took his last breathe while undergoing treatment for novel coronavirus. He was 36.

Pooja Hegde tests negative for COVID-19: Pooja Hegde has finally recovered from the virus and is doing well. The actress shared the news with her fans on social media alongside a pretty photo of herself. "Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s but and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful... Stay safe out there," she wrote on Twitter.

Liger release date postponed: On Vijay Deverakonda's birthday today (May 9), the makers were supposed to drop Liger's first teaser. However, the Liger team has now confirmed that it has to be postponed given the current situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Somethings can wait till all of us and our families are safe and happy.. When we get there we will celebrate! Everything! I am thinking about you and your dear ones, stay sharp, stay safe Love,

Pawan Kalyan tests negative for COVID-19: Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has recovered from COVID-19. The Vakeel Saab actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for sending prayers and wished him a speedy recovery.

