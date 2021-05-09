  1. Home
  2. entertainment

South Newsmakers Of The Week: Tamil actor Pandu's demise to Pooja Hegde and Pawan Kalyan's Covid 19 recovery

Meanwhile, given the current situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger postponed the film's teaser release date.
492 reads Mumbai
South newsmakers of the week Pinkvilla South Newsmakers Of The Week: Tamil actor Pandu's demise to Pooja Hegde and Pawan Kalyan's Covid 19 recovery
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This week was another shocker as a few talented South Indian celebs passed away due to COVID-19. Kollywood actor Pandu and young Kannada filmmaker Naveen took their last breathe while undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus. In the other news, Pawan Kalyan and Pooja Hegde recovered from the novel coronavirus this week. Let's take a look at the top happenings of the week from the South entertainment world. 

Kollywood actor Pandu passes away: Popular supporting actor and comedian Pandu passed away on May 6 owing to COVID-19 complications. He was 74. His wife Kumudha had tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Manobala took to Twitter and wrote, "Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid (sic)." Many other celebs from the Tamil film industry offered condolences to Pandu and his family. 

Also Read: Malayalam actor Sharan passes away at 49; Mohanlal offers condolences 

Kannada filmmaker Naveen passed away of COVID-19: In yet another shocker to the film industry, Kannada filmmaker Naveen took his last breathe while undergoing treatment for novel coronavirus. He was 36. 

Pooja Hegde tests negative for COVID-19: Pooja Hegde has finally recovered from the virus and is doing well. The actress shared the news with her fans on social media alongside a pretty photo of herself.  "Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s but and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful... Stay safe out there," she wrote on Twitter. 

Also Read: 5 feel-good South movies to watch on weekend: Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal to Jersey and Premam 

Liger release date postponed: On Vijay Deverakonda's birthday today (May 9), the makers were supposed to drop Liger's first teaser. However, the Liger team has now confirmed that it has to be postponed given the current situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Pawan Kalyan tests negative for COVID-19: Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has recovered from COVID-19. The Vakeel Saab actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for sending prayers and wished him a speedy recovery. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Pawan Kalyan recovers from COVID 19; Thanks everyone for their prayers and urges people to stay safe
Pooja Hegde showers birthday love on Rohan Mehra; Wishes him success and laughter
Popular Kollywood actor Pandu passes away due to COVID 19
Pooja Hegde recovers and tests negative for COVID 19; Says 'Your healing energy seemed to have done its magic'
WATCH: Pawan Kalyan's daughter Aadya makes her TV screen debut; Shares heartwarming moment with mom Renu Desai
Thalapathy 65: Huge sets erected for the Vijay starrer in Chennai for the next shooting schedule?
close