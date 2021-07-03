South Newsmakers Of The Week: From Thala Ajith's Valimai Update to Mehreen Pirzada calling off her wedding

From Thala Ajith’s Valimai first look update to Mehreen Pirzada calling off her wedding Here's a look at the top news of the week.

As the second wave of the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted, the South industry is getting back to form. As the week passed by, several big things happened this week. From Thalapathy Vijay's Beast shoot to Prabhas' Adipurush shoot, many big movies resumed filming post lockdown. Also, celebs are back to their workout routines at the gym as they are being papped. And as the theatres are closed all over the nation, several movies like Malik, Sara’s and others are being released on OTT platforms. Mehreen Pirzada calls off her wedding with politician Bhavya Bishnoi. Here's a look at the top news of the week.

Valimai Update

Thala Ajith’s Valimai is one of the most anticipated movies. The fans have been asking for an update for a long time and finally, the day is coming as the first look of Valimai is going to be released soon. A few days ago, director H Vinod had confirmed that the first look will be released very soon by producer Boney Kapoor. Valimai also features as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda as the antagonist.

#ThalaAjith's most anticipated #Valimai first look / motion poster likely to be launched around the mid of this July month This could finally be the #ValimaiFirstLookMonth! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 1, 2021

RRR update

The RRR team has been shooting at a rapid pace and they wrapped up the movie with only two songs remaining. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have also completed dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the remaining soon. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and also features and in pivotal roles. Beast shoot Vijay is all pumped up with his next project titled Beast, which is garnering a wide range of attention. The team of Beast including Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde kick-started the second schedule in Chennai. According to the reports, the second schedule of the shoot will go on for 20 days and a dance number with a stunt sequence will be filmed.

Moving at a rapid pace

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Malik OTT release

The much-awaited movie of Fahadh Faasil's Malik is all set to release globally on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos. Malik will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos starting July 15, 2021. Malik is directed and written by Mahesh Narayan and produced by Anto Joseph.

MasterChef Telugu and Tamil

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together on the small screen. Tamannaah will be hosting Masterchef Telugu and Vijay will be hosting Masterchef Tamil. The actress recently shared photos from the sets and they went viral on all social media platforms.

Mehreen Pirzada

Mehreen Pirzada called off her engagement to Bhavya Bishnoi. and has decided not to go ahead with the wedding. They had a grand engagement ceremony at Jaipur in March. However, the actress released a statement today saying that this is a private matter and urged people to respect her privacy. Mehreen assured her fans that she will continue to work.

Share your comment ×