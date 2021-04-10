South Newsmakers Of The Week: Thalapathy Vijay cycling to the polling booth to Allu Arjun’s teaser from Pushpa

Starting from Thalapathy Vijay's bicycle ride to the pooling booth to Thala Ajith's viral video of cell phone snatching from a fan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa teaser, here is a list of all the important events from the South entertainment industry that one should not miss.

We are back with the list of all the important news from the South entertainment industry. This week, we have some pretty exciting news from the release of new movies to updates about the upcoming films. However, this week’s top highlight was when Thalapathy Vijay went on his bicycle to the polling booth to cast his vote for the Assembly Elections and when Thala Ajith showed his wrath to a fan who tried to take a selfie with him. Take a look at all the important events of the South entertainment industry right here:

1. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab release: Following huge expectations, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab hit the big screens on Friday. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and it has Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan from the original Hindi version, Pink. The film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj plays a key supporting role. Shruti Haasan plays a pivotal role in the film.

2. Dhanush’s Karnan release: Dhanush’s one of the highly anticipated films Karnan hit the big screens on Friday. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan as Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady, while Gauri Kishan and Lal are seen in key roles. Ahead of the film’s release, Tamil Nadu Government announced lockdown restrictions including a 50 percent capacity in the cinema halls. However, on the release day, the theatres had a full audience capacity. Karnan received a tremendous positive response from the audience.

3. Thalapathy 65’s shooting started in Georgia: The makers of Vijay’s next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 shared a glimpse of the actor from the sets of the film while announcing that they have kickstarted the shooting process. In the photo, Vijay and the director Nelson Dilipkumar can be seen engaging in a conversation on the sets of the film. Thalapathy 65 has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

4. Pushpa’s teaser released: The makers of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa released the teaser of the film on the evening of the Stylish Star’s birthday. Pushpa is based on true events and it revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Devi Sri Prasad has composed music and Sukumar has directed it.

5. Thalapathy Vijay’s bicycle ride to polling booth: As Tamil Nadu had Assembly Elections on April 6, Kollywood celebrities shared their photos after casting their vote. Thalapathy Vijay took the internet by storm after he went to the polling booth on a bicycle. People who spotted him on the road, clicked photos and recorded videos and lauded him for his simplicity. Soon after he voted, Thalapathy Vijay flew to Georgia and joined the sets of Thalapathy 65.

6. Thala Ajith’s viral video from the polling booth: Among those who voted on the polling day was Thala Ajith and his wife and former actress Shalini. They both were spotted at the pooling booth by their fans and the press. However, a video of the Valimai actor where he was seen showing his wrath to his fans who clicked selfies with him went viral. Ajith even snatched the phone of a fan who took a selfie without wearing a mask.

7. Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from Aadallu Meeku Joharlu released: Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in director Tirumala Kishore’s upcoming film titled Aadallu Meeku Joharlu. On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers released the first look poster of the National Crush of Karnataka, which took the internet by storm.

