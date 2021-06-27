South Newsmakers Of The Week: Thalapathy Vijay's Beast FL; Nayanthara rumoured to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Pooja Hegde headed to Hyderabad for the shooting of Radhe Shayam co-starring Prabhas. Here's a look at the top news of the week.

South Indian film industry was buzzing with excitement this week as Thalapathy Vijay's first look and title of his next was released on the eve of his birthday. Another week comes to an end and we saw a lot of celebs getting back to grind with lockdown eased in many states. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have also returned to Mumbai for the shooting of their respective upcoming films. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde headed to Hyderabad for Radhe Shyam shoot. Here's a look at the top news of the week.

1. Thalapathy Vijay's film titled Beast: To celebrate Bigil actor Vijay's birthday, the makers of his 65th film released the first look and title of his next. Thalapathy 65, which is being helmed by Nelson Dilpkumar has been titled Beast. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Beast stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is on board for the film's music while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is roped in to crank the camera.

2. Nayanthara's Bollywood debut opposite SRK: Speculations have been doing rounds that Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut opposite superstar . However, there is no official word regarding the same. Also, there is yet no official announcement on SRK teaming up with director Atlee.

3. Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda is back in Mumbai for the shooting of his upcoming film Liger. The actor was also spotted recently at Bollywood actor 's birthday bash. The party was attended by many biggies from the industry.

4. Radhe Shyam shoot resumed: Pooja Hegde and Prabhas have resumed the final leg shoot of Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad. Pooja took to Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her heading to Hyderabad in flight for the Radhe Shyam shoot. She will be next heading to Chennai for the shooting of Vijay co-starrer Beast.

5. Director Shankar's daughter's wedding: Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodharan on June 27. Due to Covid restrictions imposed by the government, the wedding was an intimate ceremony with only a few close family members and friends.

Director Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya Shankar - Rohit Damodharan Wedding Stills Hon TN CM @mkstalin Sir, Health Minister @Subramanian_ma Sir, Actor & Triplicane Chepauk MLA @Udhaystalin Sir were present at the Wedding#RohitWedsAishwarya@shankarshanmugh @teamaimpr pic.twitter.com/YXkGragDQj — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) June 27, 2021

