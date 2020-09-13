  1. Home
South Newsmakers of the Week: Vadivel Balaji’s demise to PC Sreeram’s denial to work with Kangana Ranaut

Here is a line up of all the important news that happened this week in the South entertainment industry, in case you have missed any.
South Newsmakers of the Week: Vadivel Balaji's demise to PC Sreeram's denial to work with Kangana Ranaut
As the weekend is here, we are back with our roundup of important news from the South entertainment industry. This week, the news that shook Kollywood industry is the demise of actor Vadivel Balaji. The rejection of Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea was yet another big news that happened in the South entertainment industry this week. Here is a line up of all the important news that happened this week in case you have missed any.

Vadivel Balaji’s demise: Popular TV actor Vadivel Balaji, who has appeared in some Tamil films, passed away after suffering a heart attack. Celebrities took to social media to offer their condolence messages, while Sivkarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi offered financial aid to the diseased actor’s family. Sivakarthikeyan apparently promised to take care of his children’s education.

AR Rahman’s Income Tax controversy: A couple of days back, AR Rahman’s name came up online stating that the Income Tax department moved the High Court, and filed a case against the composer. Apparently, the Oscar-winning composer signed a 3-year agreement with a US-based company, and he was paid Rs 3 crore for the same. However, AR Rahman asked them to send the said amount to his trust’s account.

Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea rejection: The bail hearing of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, which was supposed to happen today, has been postponed to September 14. The actress was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru recently in the case of Kannada film industry's ongoing drug racket case. It is to be noted that Ragini, who has been under CCB custody for almost 8 days now was hoping to be out on bail today.

Miya George’s wedding: Malayalam actor Miya tied the knot with businessman Ashwin Philip at Kochi’s St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica on Saturday. Photos of the wedding event surfaced online, where the actor’s close family and friends were seen. While Miya wore an off white wedding gown with lace detailing, Ashwin was seen in a suit.

PC Sriram’s denial to work with Kangana Ranaut: Veteran cinematographer took to his Twitter space and stated that he rejected an offer to work in a film as it has Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Sharing the news, he added that he conveyed his stand to the makers and they understood it. He also stated that he felt uneasy deep down and then concluded the tweet by wishing the makers for the film’s success. Replying to his Tweet, Kangana stated that it was her loss.

