South Newsmakers of the Week: Valimai’s first look postponed to Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's wedding

The weekend is here and so we are with our list of all the unmissable happenings in the South entertainment industry. This week, almost all the states in South India have imposed lockdown restrictions owing to the growing number of COVID 19 cases. Theatres and cinema halls volunteered to shut down in order to contain the pandemic situation. This week, we also had the delightful news of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta’s wedding. Read on to know everything that happened in the South industry.
1. Valimai first look release date postponement:
2. Court asks makers of Indian 2 to settle down the issues:
The upcoming Kollywood film Indian 2’s shooting got delayed and postponed several times due to various reasons. Now, the Madras High Court intervened after a petition was filed. The court urged the film’s producers and director Shankar to initiate talks and settle down the issue. Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor, while Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are the leading ladies. It also has Siddharth in a key role.
3. Dhanush announces teaming up with Mari Selvaraj:
Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on,
Shoot will commence next year.
Following the huge success of Karnan, Kollywood’s critically acclaimed actor Dhanush announced that he will be collaborating with Mari Selvaraj yet again. Announcing the news, Dhanush wrote, “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year."
4. Tollywood biggies go under isolation:
Owing to several reasons, Tollywood superstars including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Prabhas are observing home quarantine. While Mahesh Babu took the decision after his personal hairstylist tested positive for COVID 19, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are observing quarantine as their personal vanity van driver succumbed to COVID 19. Prabhas, on the other hand, returned from Mumbai after the shooting of Radhe Shyam.
5. Theatres in Telangana volunteered to shut down:
Following the announcement of theatres owners in Mysuru that they will be closing the theatres voluntarily shut down the cinema halls, the theatre owners across the state of Karnataka have announced that they would also be shutting down the cinema halls from April 23 voluntarily for the same reason. It is to be noted that the state has imposed restrictions to cinema halls to function with 50 percent audience capacity and there are upcoming no big films.
6. Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's wedding: