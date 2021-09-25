South Newsmakers of the week: Valimai teaser & release date out; Samantha & Naga Chaitanya sepeartion rumours

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. The week witnessed the biggest updates. Thala Ajith's Valimai teaser and release date took internet fire. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation rumours remained at the top trend. This week kept us occupied with some great news from the South entertainment world. Here's a look at the top news of the week as we look forward to a new one.

Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya separation rumours:

It is being a while in the tinsel town about Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's separation rumours. Although neither of them confirmed anything, there are several speculations about their relationship. Recently Samantha slammed a reporter for asking about separation rumours with her husband Chaitanya in the temple.

Rana Daggubati's Daniel Shekar teaser:

Rana Daggubati is reprising the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Koshy Kurien in Bheemla Nayak and his character is named Daniel Shekar. The first look of Rana as Daniel was released and Prithviraj was totally bowled over with praises.

Radhe Shyam:

There were rumours that there was a rift between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The makers of the film, UV Creations released a statement and clarified about the same, stating it is 'baseless'.

Rana Naidu series:

The uncle and nephew trio of Daggubati, Rana and Venkatesh are teaming up together for a web series on Netflix, titled Rana Naidu. The series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan.

Valimai teaser & release date out:

Valimai, featuring Thala Ajith in the lead role, is one of the much-awaited Tamil films. The makers have released the teaser that has everything from action to drama and looks every bit electrifying. The film is set for Pongal 2022 release.

Vijay Deverakonda:

The actor became the owner of a multiplex cinema. He recently opened his first-ever multiplex theatre, Asian Vijay Devarakonda Cinemas(AVD) in Mahbubnagar, Telangana.



From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema I share with you all,

Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021. https://t.co/rv5l22B16U — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 19, 2021

Love Story:

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic film becomes the blockbuster successful commercial films at box office theatres post-second wave of coronavirus. attended the pre-launch event and also celebrated with the cast at the success party.

Maha Samudram & Doctor Trailer:

Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer Maha Samudram's trailer was released and it is all about intense love and action drama. Even Prabhas praised it.

Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor trailer has been released today. The trailer looks intense as it gives a perfect crime thriller.

Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal Aggarwal, who got married to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu last year, is reportedly pregnant. According to the reports in the industry, the couple is expecting their first child.