South Newsmakers of week: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika's wedding rumours, Simbu Bigg Boss Ultimate host & more

A happening week it was in the South film industry. Two big movies Valimai and Bheemla Nayak released and made it huge at the box office. New updates from Radhe Shyam, Shaakuntalam and Ante Sundaraniki were out. Some talented actors like Karthi and Samantha marked milestones in their careers and new updates. Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna's wedding rumours and Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha's demise stood as top trends. Here, check out the top news from the South Indian film industry:

Bigg Boss Ultimate

Silambarasan is officially the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate. The actor has replaces Kamal Haasan after he quit due to work commitments. The makers took to Twitter and shared a promo video to introduce Simbu and it is a pure visual treat.

Nani

The makers of Nani's upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki have unveiled a special video titled Ante Sundaraniki Barthhday Homam. Ante Sundaran will be out in theatres on 10 June this year.

Karthi

Marking the special day of 15 years in the industry, Karthi penned a heartfelt note reminiscing the memories and thanked director Ameer, his fans, Suriya and the media for showering love on his journey.

Lalitha

K.P.A.C. Lalitha, a versatile performer, breathed her last on Tuesday at Thripunithura. The entire Malayalam film industry is in shock and has been paying heartfelt tribute to the late actress. Other celebs like Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Kalidas Jayaram, Kunchacko Boban, director Lal Jose and many others have offered condolences to National award-winning actress.

Radhe Shyam

Amitabh Bachchan has joined the team as a narrator for Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Speculations were made that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna might tie the knot later this year. However, on Monday, Vijay Deverakonda rubbished all the speculations and called it “as usual nonsense”.

Samantha

The first look of Samantha from the much anticipated upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam is out. The actress looks like a dream in a white saree in the role of princess Shakuntala.

Samantha, who made her debut with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, completed 12 years in the film industry. Marking the special day, the actress penned a heartfelt note about how grateful she is for her beautiful journey.

Kajal Aggarwal

As Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant, her friends and family members hosted a baby shower on February 20. She shared a series of pics of her baby shower with husband Gautam Ktchlu, sister Nisha and other family members.

