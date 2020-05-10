South Newsmakers Of The Week: Vijay Deverakonda's fake news controversy to rumours of Indian 2 being shelved

From Vijay Deverakonda's fake news controversy to celebs expressing shock over the Vizag Gas Leak, let’s take a look at all the major happenings which took place in the South Indian Film industry. Read On.

We are back with our weekly 'South Newsmakers' edition and this week the entertainment industry literally witnessed a rollercoaster ride. While many actors celebrated their birthdays, a piece of heartbreaking news on 'Vizag Gas Leak' left many in shock. Also, Vijay Deverakonda's Tweet on fake news against him took social media by storm. The Arjun Reddy star expressed his anger over the fake news against him and soon, the Telugu film industry came out in support of him on social media. The lockdown situation due to COVID-19 outbreak is only worsening and with this, rumours started doing rounds that Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is being shelved.

Well, a lot of news in the film industry created an immense buzz this week. Let’s take a look at all the major happenings which took place in the South Indian Film industry. Read On.

Vijay Deverakonda's fake news controversy: Vijay Deverakonda recently took to social media and expressed his anger over the fake reports regarding his COVID-19 donation. The actor shared a video on YouTube in which he slammed the websites for spreading fake news against him. Sharing the video on Twitter, the actor wrote, "This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me. Cuz, IDGAF. Over and out. #SpreadPositivity #KillFakeNews Love Vijay Deverakonda." Many celebs like Raashi Khanna, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others came out in support of Vijay Deverakonda on social media.

#KillFakeNews#SpreadPositivity https://t.co/LkXx2FFGPY pic.twitter.com/l8YNqxDUdk — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 4, 2020

Also Read: Mahesh Babu comes out in support of Vijay Deverakonda; Says 'I stand by you brother'

Indian 2 being shelved? The makers of Indian 2 are facing financial difficulties due to lockdown and soon reports started doing rounds that Kamal Haasan starrer is being shelved. However, Lyca Production slammed the reports of the much-anticipated film being shelved. "We have completed almost 60 per cent of the film's shoot. How will we consider dropping the project? We are planning to resume the shoot post lockdown," India Today quoted the spokesperson from the production house.

Vizag Gas Leak: On Thursday, as many as 8 people including a minor lost their lives and more than 1000 injured after a shocking gas leak accident happened from a chemical factory in Vizag’s RR Venkatapuram. South celebrities Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh took to their Twitter and expressed their disbelief over the horrific news.

Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who are no more. I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 7, 2020

Jr NTR pays salaries in advance: Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, reportedly Jr NTR has been paying salaries in advance to his employees and he has assured to take care of their financial situations if needed.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×