South Newsmakers Of Week: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger release, Nayanthara's vacay pics, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Another week of South tittle-tattle filled with some big announcements and trailer launches has come to an end. It was quite a busy week as Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Liger hit the screens on August 25. On the other hand, Nayanthara's romantic vacation photos with husband Vignesh Shivan have left her fans in awe. The trailer of Vikram Chiyaan's Cobra and Nagarjuna's The Ghost are one of the highlights of the week.

If you've missed anything, here's all you need to know about what happened in the South Indian film industry this week.

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, helmed by Puri Jagannath released on August 25. The film received negative reviews from the audience and critics alike. Despite negative reviews, Liger has taken a decent start at the box office.

Cobra trailer: Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated Tamil action thriller film Cobra, directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu is up for release on August 31st. Ahead of the release, the makers unvield the trailer that sees Vikram in multiple avatars. Also starring Irfan Pathan and KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty, the movie will have simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Check out the trailer below.

The Ghost trailer: The trailer of Nagarjuna's The Ghost was released this week and it looks every bit gripping and action-packed. The Ghost will release in cinemas on October 5th, for Dusshera.

Suriya’s Jai Bhim lands in legal trouble: According to reports, the Chennai Police recently registered an FIR against the film's director T. J. Gnanavel and producers Jyothika and Suriya for allegedly stealing the film's story. A complaint was filed by a man under the Copyright Act on whom the main character in the film is allegedly based. READ HERE MORE.

Tamil director Mani Nagaraj passes away: Tamil director Mani Nagaraj passed away this week, on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. Many celebs took to social media and offered condolences to Mani Nagaraj's family members. Mani made his directorial debut with GV Prakash-starrer Pencil in 2016.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan vacation: Lady superstar Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are enjoying every bit of their Spain holiday. The latest photos see them holding hands and living magical moments in Madrid. Vignesh took to his Instagram account and dropped a lovey-dovey picture with his wife. He wrote, "MAaaaaaadddddRidddd times...Some magic light enhancing the magical moments of life in Madrid."

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2: Director Shankar finally resumes shooting of Indian 2. Simultaneously, he will also be shooting for Ram Charan's RC15. "Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag!," Shankar tweeted. Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal in an important role.

Rajinikanth's Jailer FL: Rajinikanth's Jailer goes on floors this week. Announcing the same, the makers released first look of the superstar looking an authoritarian. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi have joined the cast of this mass entertainer. Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar is also a part of the film and will be seen as an antagonist.