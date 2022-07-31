South Newsmakers Of The Week: Vijay Deverakonda's revelations, Sarath Chandran found dead, Vikrant Rona & more

It was quite a decent week for the South Indian film industry. However, 2 big releases Vikrant Rona and Rama Rao on Duty managed to keep the audience busy on Friday. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda's debut on Koffee With Karan 7 managed to grab a lot of attention. Well, it is again that time of the week when we round up and bring top news of all the celebrities who made hit the headlines in the South.

Sarath Chandran found dead:

Young Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, July 29. The 37-year-old actor who rose to fame with the film 'Angamaly Diaries', is survived by his father, wife Leela, and his brother Shyam Chandran. Actor Antony Varghese took to social media and shared an image of Sarath Chandran from his film Angamaly Diaries' and wrote, "RIP Brother."

Vijay Deverakonda Koffee confessions:

On being asked about his relationship status with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda replied, "I’ve done two films with her at an early stage in my life. Rashmika is a darling and I am really fond of her. She is a really good friend. You share so much through films, like lots of highs and lots of lows, so a bond gets created." The Arjun Reddy star also made some bold confessions like he made out in cars and once in a yacht. Besides, VD also said that he doesn't mind posing nude for an international magazine.

Ajith Kumar won 4 gold medals at the TN state shooting championship:

Ajith Kumar leaves no stone unturned to follow his passion. The Valimai actor recently participated in the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship, which was held at the Trichy Rifle Club this week.

Vikrant Rona and Rama Rao on Duty release:

This week, 2 big films Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona and Ravi Teja's Rama Rao on Duty hit the big screens. While Rama Rao on Duty opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike, Vikrant Rona received a positive response from the audience worldwide.

Russo Brothers and SS Rajamouli discussed RRR:

The Gray Man's Russo Brothers praised SS Rajamouli during a recent media interaction and also tweeted, "Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli…" The Baahubali director replied, "The honour and pleasure are mine.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft."

Telugu cinema to stop shooting from August 1:

The Producers Guild took this decision in a bid to “restructure the industry” and solve a few issues. The press note read, "Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all produce members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions."