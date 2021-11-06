South Newsmakers of the week: Vijay Sethupathi attacked, Adipurush wrap up to Rajinikanth's health

Another week passed and South film industry was filled with many exciting updates. Mahesh Babu starrer has quit from the Sankranthi race and Prabhas wrapped up much anticipated Adipurush shoot. This week witnessed good news in terms of health as Rajinikanth and Sai Dharam Tej have recovered from their respective health issues. With Diwali being in this, it was brightful week as many celebs posted happy pics with their family and loved ones. Well, it is that time of the week again when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities and everything that happened in the South Indian film industry. Take a look below!

Adipurush: Prabhas has wrapped up the entire shoot of Adipurush. With that it's a wrap up for the movie. The team recently celebrated 100 days of shooting. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh.

Vijay Sethupathi attacked: Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been attacked by a mystery man at the Bengaluru airport. from behind and harshly attacked him. The video of a mystery man attacking him brutally at an airport has gone viral and a case was registered.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata which was slated to release for Sankranthi 2022, has been postponed as makers announced that it will hit the big screens on April 1, 2022. Directed by Parasuram, Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady.

Rajinikanth health: Rajinikanth, who recently underwent heart surgery in the hospital, has returned home after three days. he was brought to the hospital after feeling giddiness. The Superstar was welcomed home by his wife Latha with aarti.

Sai Dharam Tej: The actor shared his first pic from Diwali party post bike accident in September. The actor posed with his mega family and also announced that he has completed recovered.

Chiru 154: Chiranjeevi's first look from his upcoming film with Bobby has been released. His massy avatar is making fans go gaga.