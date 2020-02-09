South Newsmakers Of The Week: Vijay's IT raid, Anushka Shetty rumoured to get hitched, Raveena Tandon in KGF 2

From IT raid at Thalapathy Vijay's residence in Chennai to Anushka Shetty rumoured to get hitched, here we bring the top South newsmakers of the week for a quick read, in case if you missed any. Read on below.

Like every week, we are once again back with the round of the hot happening from the South entertainment industry. This week we have Thalapathy Vijay who hit the headlines over IT raid at his residence in Chennai. On the other hand, the rumours about Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty getting hitched to an Indian cricketer made waves on social media. This week was a rollercoaster ride with some hot happenings in the film industry. Here we bring the top newsmakers of the week for a quick read, in case if you missed any. Read on below.

Vijay Income Tax Raid: Top Tamil film actor Vijay hit the headlines on Wednesday as Income Tax sleuths raided his residence in Chennai. The IT department officials also raided the properties of AGS Group, AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan. The official statement states that unaccounted cash of Rs 77 crore has been seized from hideouts and secret places located at Chennai and Madurai, purportedly belonging to the financier. It further states, "As per evidence detected during the search, it is estimated that the concealment, in this case, is likely to exceed Rs 300 crore. The search which began in as many as 38 locations in Tamil Nadu, is still on.

officially joins Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2: After Sanjay Dutt, actress Raveena Tandon is the latest addition to the star cast of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Taking to Twitter, director Prashanth Neel shared, "The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2 (sic)."

The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/5MTmhz3D8z — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 9, 2020

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham release date: The makers of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham officially announced that the film will hit the big screens on April 2. The movie is touted to be a thriller and it also has Shalini Pandey in a key role.

#Nishabdham will release on 2 April, 2020. Stay tuned for more updates #NishabdhamFromApril2nd#AnushkaShetty @ActorMadhavan @yoursanjali @actorsubbaraju @hemantmadhukar #TGVishwaprasad @konavenkat99 @vivekkuchibotla @peoplemediafcy @KonaFilmCorp @GopiSundarOffl @MangoMusicLabel pic.twitter.com/MrEUGkdIMJ — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) February 8, 2020

Anushka Shetty's link-up rumours with Indian Cricketer: Anushka Shetty, prominently known for her role as Devasena in the magnum opus Baahubali, has been linked with her co-star in the movie Prabhas for quite some time now. Now, the grapevine has that the actor is actually dating an Indian cricketer. However, the identity of the cricketer is unknown but rumour mills has that she might get hitched to the cricketer soon. Anushka is yet to react on the same.

World Famous Lover trailer: The much-awaited trailer of World Famous Lover starring Vijay Deverakonda in the male lead was released recently. The film stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead roles. Watch the trailer below.

