South Newsmakers Of Week: Vivek's sudden demise, Pawan Kalyan tests COVID 19 positive & Anniyan controversy

Another week of April 2021 has come to an end and we look back at the celebrities who hit the headlines in the last few days. It was quite a rollercoaster week! South Indian film industry lost a very talented actor and a great human being Vivek on early Saturday morning. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan and Tovino Thomas tested positive for COVID-19. There were hardly any moments of celebrations this week. Let's take a look at the top stories from the South entertainment world before we look forward to know what the new week has in store.

1. Vivek passes away: Actor and comedian Vivek who had won millions of hearts with his humble and cheerful personality, passed away on early Saturday. The renowned Tamil star was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. He passed away the next day following a heart attack. The statement issued by SIMS hospital read, "Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11:00 am today to the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination."

2. Pawan Kalyan COVID-19 positive: Pawan Kalyan tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after Janasena President's chief executives, security and personal staff got affected by coronavirus. The Vakeel Saab actor complained of chest congestion after which he decided to take Coronavirus test. However, he had isolated himself on April 3 after he returned from a political event in Tirupati.

3. Kiccha Sudeep to skip BB Kannada weekend shoot: Kiccha Sudeep who has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, took to Twitter and shared about him keeping unwell. "Been unwell n was hoping to recover before the weekend. But on my doctors advice I need to give myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekend’s episode of Bigg Boss. Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team will come out with, for this week's elimination," Sudeep tweeted as she shared about not hosting Bigg Boss Kannada 8's weekend episodes.

Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB.

Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 16, 2021

4. Anniyan controversy: The producer of the Tamil movie Anniyan has accused Shankar of copying the storyline for the Hindi remake of the film. Aascar Ravichandran in his statement stated that he owns the rights of the film and Shankar cannot direct it without his approval. Shankar then hit back to the producer denying the allegations. Shankar wrote, “I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances. Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit. In fact, you/your entity does not have the right to remake or make any derivative rights for “Anniyan”, as the said rights have not been granted to you in writing.”

5. Tovino Thomas COVID-19 positive: Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at home. Sharing about it, Tovino wrote, "Hello. As it turns out, I've been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I'm fine and well. So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now.A few more days to look forward & long about returning to action & entertaining you all." Dulquer Salmaan immediately dropped a comment, "get well soon Tovi."

Hello. As it turns out, I've been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I'm fine and well. So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now.A few more days to look forward & long about returning to action & entertaining you all pic.twitter.com/0rFKNg15AF — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) April 15, 2021

6. Virata Parvam release postponed: Due to the increasing COVID 19 cases in the country, the makers of Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam decided to postpone the film's release from April 30. "Due to the second wave of COVID 19 and the alarming rise in the cases, team Virata Parvam has decided to postpone the movie release from April 30th. The new release date will be announced soon," the statement read.

7. Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta: Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are set to tie the knot on April 22, 2021, in a private ceremony. The Kollywood star confirmed the news on Twitter and also shared the wedding invite. He wrote, "LIFE IS A JOURNEY... EMBRACE IT... HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP... Need all your love and support as always... @Guttajwala #JWALAVISHED."

LIFE IS A JOURNEY....

EMBRACE IT... HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP.... Need all your love and support as always...@Guttajwala#JWALAVISHED pic.twitter.com/eSFTvmPSE2 — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) April 13, 2021

