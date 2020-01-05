South Newsmakers Of The week: Yash's baby boy's first photo to Vijay's Master and World Famous Lover Teaser

From KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's baby boy's first photo to Vijay's Master and World Famous Lover teaser, here's look at top South newsmakers of the week.

2020 has kick-started on a high note for the moviegoers as the makers of the upcoming films have been treating with first look and teasers. The first week of the year sure looked happening as fans were treated with the first look of Vijay's Thalapathy 64. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film World Famous Lover's teaser was unveiled this week. On the first day of the New Year, KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit surprised everyone by sharing the first picture of their baby boy. Here's a look at the top news from the South Indian Film industry that hit the headlines this week.

Rajashekar resigns from MAA: After his heated spat and controversial statements at an MAA event in Hyderabad, Rajashekar stepped down from his post as Executive Vice President. The veteran actor has blamed MAA president VK Naresh for him resigning from the committee. Rajashekar had left Chiranjeevi and other committee members angered with his speech at the event. MAA event had taken social media by storm after Chiranjeevi expressed his anger and demanded action against Rajashekar.

KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser: The first teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on January 8th, on the occasion of Yash's birthday. The Kannada star is set to treat his fans with the first teaser of KGF 2.

World Famous Lover Teaser: After Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover. Finally, the much-awaited teaser of World Famous Lover was released on January 4. Check it out here.

Ponniyin Selvan First Look: As Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan has hit the floors, the makers released the first look poster of the movie this week. Ponniyin Selvan poster featured an antique and royal sword which had two tigers made on the handle.

Vijay's next titled Master: After a long wait, the first poster of Thalapathy 64 was released this week. The blur and shaken look of Vijay in the first look as left us curious. Thalapathy 64 is being produced by XB Film Creators and the music will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

