South Newsmakers Of Week: Yash's KGF 3 announced, AK61 shoot begins, Pranitha Subhash pregnant & more

Another exciting week in the South film industry has come to an end. What a week it was with Yash's KGF: Chapter and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast breaking the box office records. While AK61 went on floors, several movies announced to wrap up as they are gearing up for summer release. Pranitha Subhash's pregnancy announcement, Vijay Deverakonda's Europe pics, and Kajal Aggarwal's heartwarming note on motherhood were other interesting news of the week. However, as we jump to next week, let's go down the lane and take a look at the top newsmakers of the week.

KGF 2 release & third chapter announced

After two super-successful franchises, KGF is gearing up for the third chapter. Yes, the makers treated audiences who came to watch KGF: Chapter 2 with a huge surprise as they hinted at a possible third chapter in the end credits.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of love-filled pics with her husband Nithin to announce her pregnancy. Yes! the actress, who took the plunge with Nthin in 2021, is expecting her first child and has been sharing regular pics.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu will next appear on the silver screens in Parasuram’s forthcoming romantic drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the makers recently announced that the shoot has been wrapped up. The film is slated for release on May 12th.

Naane Varuven

Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil drama, Naane Varuven wrapped up the shoot of his brother Selvagharan's directorial. The Maari actor shared an enchanting monochrome picture where he can be seen sitting on the hood of a car.

AK61

Ajith starrer has begun rolling for his next AK61 with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. The actor commenced the first shooting schedule in Hyderabad and a huge set of Mount Road Chennai has been erected.

BB Ultimate winner

Balaji Murugadoss lifts the trophy of Silambarasan TR's OTT show BB Ultimate. He merged the first ever to lift the trophy of the OTT Tamil edition and Rs. 20 lakhs prize money.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Telugu project with Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur has been titled Sita Ramam. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and features the actor in the role of a solider.

