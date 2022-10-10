South Newswrap, October 10: Rashmika Mandanna's new PIC from Maldives, SS Rajamouli's birthday and more

Our South stars keep on making headlines with their new projects and social media posts. Many such updates took place on the 10th of October today, which kept movie buffs hooked. From Rashmika Mandanna's sea-side photograph from the Maldives to RRR maker SS Rajamouli's birthday, to Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi trailer release, a lot has happened in just one day. In order to keep you updated on the latest happenings of the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major highlights of the day.

Rashmika Mandanna's holiday photo As you might already know, Rashmika Mandanna is vacationing in the Maldives at the moment. She has been treating the fans with several sneaks peeks from her holiday on her Instagram account. Recently, the Pushpa actress dropped some breezy pictures, posing by the seaside. She is looking ravishing in a black co-ord set with a light brown shirt, a large hat, black shades, and red flip-flops. Her latest post was captioned, "And posing has become a part of my life...but it’s ok... if I should pose to look pretty for you all I don’t mind!" It is presumed that Rashmika Mandanna and rumored beau Vijay Deveranda are holidaying together in the Maldives. They were even spotted together on separate occasions at the airport. However, the netizens keenly observed that VD was spotted wearing a groovy set of black shades at the airport, and later Rashmika Mandanna wore similar shades in one of the pictures from her recent trip.



SS Rajamouli's Birthday One of the most celebrated directors of his time, SS Rajamouli is celebrating his 49th birthday today and wishes have been pouring on his special day from across the industry. Jr NTR, who played revolutionary Komaram Bheem in the period action drama RRR took to Twitter and share a behind-the-scene picture with the maker, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday Jakkanna @ssrajamouli !! Wishing you the best as always." The actor and director can be seen staring at the monitor in this BTS photo.

His RRR co-star, Ram Charan also wished SS Rajamouli through a lovely post on Instagram, "Words truly cannot explain how much I respect and adore you...Wishing you happiest !! @ssrajamouli garu...Keep rocking, as always !!" He further dropped a still of the maker with him and his furry friend Rhyme.



In addition to this, superstar Mahesh Babu, wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing you a happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir... Keep inspiring us with your cinematic brilliance! Happiness & success always!" The superstar will be collaborating with the filmmaker shortly for an untitled drama. Several other members from the industry including Gopichand Malineni, and Satya Dev, also penned birthday wishes for the Baahubali director.



Thalapathy Vijay to wrap up Varisu shoot on October 27 Post Beast, Thalapathy Vijay will grace the silver screens with Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial Varisu. The newest update about the project is that the actor will be wrapping up the shoot for his next by 27th October this year. A source close to the development revealed, “Vijay is shooting for Varisu’s last schedule in Chennai and the team is set to complete it by October 27. After which, he will take a short break and jump on to his next for Lokesh Kanagaraj." Thalapathy Vijay will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the film financed by renowned producer Dil Raju.



Gandhada Gudi Trailer out Puneeth Rajkumar's dream venture, Gandhada Gudi will be the last release of the power star. As the film is gearing up to release soon, the wife of the late Kannada actor Ashwini unveiled the trailer of the film. The movie is being touted as an ode to nature by Puneeth Rajkumar. He traveled to an island in Karnataka with director Amoghavarsha, and these two are on a quest to discover animals, birds, reptiles, and the entire ecosystem. Puneeth Rajkumar had completed the shooting of Gandhada Gudi months before he suddenly left for a heavenly abode on 29th October last year after suffering a massive heart attack.

