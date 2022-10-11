South Newswrap, October 11: Rashmika-Vijay back from Maldives, Samantha's new selfie, Nayanthara surrogacy row

Our South stars know how to keep movie buffs hooked with their movie updates and intriguing social media posts. Several such headlines were made on the 11th of October as well, which kept the fans captivated. From Rashmika Mandanna's last post from her Maldives vacay to Dhanush's father reacting to him calling off divorce with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's surrogacy landing in controversy, to Samantha's first selfie post her social media detox, a lot has happened. In order to keep you up to date with the latest buzz surrounding the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major headlines of the day.

Rashmika Mandanna says 'Goodbye' to Maldives, returns with Vijay After spending some much-needed relaxing time in the Maldives, Rashmika Mandanna is finally back in the country. Before saying a final goodbye, the Pushpa actress shared one last picture from her trip. She took to her Instagram account and posted a still posing in a lavender one-piece with black sunglasses and red flip-flops in the backdrop of the sea. Her post was captioned, "Much needed get away comes to an end, can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place!" On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Although they were not together, they arrived at the airport around the same time, giving proof that they were vacationing together.

Project K First glimpse On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, the makers of the bilingual drama Project K treated fans with a captivating preview of his character. The picture featured a strong fist with a cloth wrapped around it. The poster also included the words, "Legends are immortal". Dropping the sneak peek from the much-awaited film on Twitter, the team also penned a note that went, "A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can't wait to show the world the new avatar you've unleashed this time. Here's to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you're the force behind us @SrBachchan sir - Team #ProjectK."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan face trouble over surrogacy All is not well for the power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. As soon as they announced welcoming twin boys via surrogacy, Tamil Nadu minister M Subramanian said that the government will seek an explanation from them as surrogacy is illegal in the country. During a press meet, the Tamil Nadu Health Minister was quoted saying, “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family." Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are yet to react to the news. Dhanush's father reacts to the actor calling off his divorce At the beginning of this year, versatile actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Ever since then, Dhanush's father and Superstar Rajinikanth were trying to bring the couple back together, blessed with two sons, Yatra and Linga. Now, reports are claiming that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have decided to call off their divorce for the time being and try to work out their differences. Kasthuri Raja was recently asked about the same during an interview on the YouTube channel. While he refused to directly answer the question, he said that he and his wife just want their children to "be happy". Samantha's selfie with a powerful message Samantha was away from social media for more than a month and she made her internet come back just a few days ago. The Yashoda star took to her Instagram today and posted a selfie without revealing her face and flaunting her t-shirt with the tag, 'you will never walk alone.' Her first selfie after social media detox was captioned, "In case you needed to hear this as well. YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE."