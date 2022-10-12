South Newswrap, October 12: Nayanthara to resume Jawan shoot, Ram Charan in Rajahmundry for RC15 and more
From Nayanthara shooting the last leg of Jawan to Ram Charan traveling to Rajahmundry to shoot RC15, here is what happened in the South film industry today.
Our South celebs keep making headlines with their papped pictures and major announcements. Many such things took place on the 12th of October. From Nayanthara resuming the shoot for Jawan to Ram Charan heading to Rajahmundry for RC15, to Karthi's sweet gesture for new parents Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, a lot happened today.
Karthi welcomes Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to parenthood
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently became parents to twin boys and welcoming them, Karthi sent a bouquet to the power couple along with the note, "Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four. From Karthi." Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of Karthi's present. He thanked the actor for his kind gesture.
Ajith Kumar wraps Bangkok schedule of Thunivu
Ajith Kumar will next grace the silver screens with Thunivu. He will be collaborating with filmmaker H Vinoth for the third time after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Additionally, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran, among others, will also play significant roles in the film.
Ram Charan heads to Rajahmundry
Ram Charan was spotted by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport today. The RRR actor was headed to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for filming the new leg of his forthcoming drama, RC15. He looked dapper in a green shirt, paired with blue trousers as his outfit of the day. It is speculated that Ram Charan will play a double in RC 15. One of his characters will be a student, and the other one will be a police officer.
Unstoppable with NBK 2: First episode promo OUT
Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans are eager to see him in the second season of the popular chat show, Unstoppable with NBK. He will be interviewing his brother-in-law and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the primary episode of the show. Today, the promo of the episode was released by the makers and it looks every bit entertaining.
Shruti Haasan talks about working with Prabhas in Salaar
Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. She further has NBK107 along with Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Chiru154 alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in her kitty. Speaking during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the diva talked about playing characters that are ‘different from one another.’
She was quoted saying, “I’m really really excited being a part of these projects because of the characters I’m playing and people I’m working with. Also, it is special because it is my third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni. I loved Prashant sir’s work in KGF and I think he really creates a special world that you get a grand feeling as an audience and actor. I’m having the best time of my life working on these films as both the characters (in Salaar and NBK107) are so different from each other."
Jawan's last schedule in Rajasthan
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is one of the most anticipated projects. Made under the direction of Atlee, the film is being shot at a brisk pace. Now, the newest buzz regarding the movie is that the duo will be shooting for a crucial schedule in Rajasthan shortly.
A source close to the development revealed, “It will be a 20-day schedule thereby calling it a film wrap for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The team has geared up and is already underway to ensure a smooth schedule for the team. High-level security will be in place. However, as Nayanthara is blessed with twins and wants to spend time with her newborns, the makers are figuring out an appropriate date.”
