South Newswrap, October 12: Nayanthara to resume Jawan shoot, Ram Charan in Rajahmundry for RC15 and more

Our South celebs keep making headlines with their papped pictures and major announcements. Many such things took place on the 12th of October. From Nayanthara resuming the shoot for Jawan to Ram Charan heading to Rajahmundry for RC15, to Karthi's sweet gesture for new parents Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, a lot happened today. In order to keep you up to date with the latest buzz surrounding the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major headlines of the day.

Karthi welcomes Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to parenthood Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently became parents to twin boys and welcoming them, Karthi sent a bouquet to the power couple along with the note, "Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four. From Karthi." Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of Karthi's present. He thanked the actor for his kind gesture. Ajith Kumar wraps Bangkok schedule of Thunivu Ajith Kumar will next grace the silver screens with Thunivu. He will be collaborating with filmmaker H Vinoth for the third time after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Additionally, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran, among others, will also play significant roles in the film. Ram Charan heads to Rajahmundry Ram Charan was spotted by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport today. The RRR actor was headed to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for filming the new leg of his forthcoming drama, RC15. He looked dapper in a green shirt, paired with blue trousers as his outfit of the day. It is speculated that Ram Charan will play a double in RC 15. One of his characters will be a student, and the other one will be a police officer.

Unstoppable with NBK 2: First episode promo OUT Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans are eager to see him in the second season of the popular chat show, Unstoppable with NBK. He will be interviewing his brother-in-law and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the primary episode of the show. Today, the promo of the episode was released by the makers and it looks every bit entertaining.