South Newswrap, October 13: Allu Arjun is 'Indian Of The Year', Pooja Hegde's birthday with Salman and more

Our South film fraternity keeps on buzzing with exciting updates including movie announcements, social media posts, and box office reports. Many such things took place on the 13th of October also. From Allu Arjun winning the 'Indian Of The Year' award to Pooja Hegde celebrating her birthday on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, to Mahesh Babi's impressive makeover, a lot happened today. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major headlines of the day, take a look.

Another feature in Allu Arjun's cap Allu Arjun has added another feather to his cap. The Pushpa actor was bestowed with the title of 'Indian Of The Year' during the prestigious Awards held in Delhi. The title is very special as AA is the first South Indian actor to achieve this feat. During the award ceremony, he was his usual charming self in black-on-black attire. Allu Arjun has received Nationwide fame for his outstanding performance as Pushpa Raj in his last release, Pushpa: The Rise. Now, after the success of the first installment, the actor is preparing to shoot the sequel of the popular franchise. The project was launched a couple of weeks ago with a pooja ceremony. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen reprising their respective roles as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the original drama. Pooja Hegde turns 32 Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde celebrated her 32nd birthday today on the sets of her forthcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A video of Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati cutting the cake with the Beast actress and singing "Happy Birthday" was shared by the makers along with the caption, “Wishing the gorgeous @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday from the team of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan." The clip also shows Pooja Hedge feeding the cake to Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati and the former saying, “beautiful, lovely.” In addition to this, the Bollywood heartthrob tweeted a picture of the cake-cutting ceremony on his Twitter handle and captioned it, "Happy bday @hegdepooja…"

Vignesh Shivan posts Ajith Kumar's PHOTO Vignesh Shivan will direct Ajith Kumar next. It is further speculated that Nayanthara will join these two as the leading lady. As the fans await updates on the highly-anticipated drama, the filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a picture of the Valimai actor posing near a bike. He was seen infront of a statue of Lord Buddha. Vignesh Shivan captioned the post as, "A Storm before the calm". Ever since the post arrived on social media, it is believed that the filmmaker is hinting towards an update regarding their film, tentatively named AK62. Although nothing is confirmed yet.

Mahesh Babu's smoldering makeover Apart from his acting skills, superstar Mahesh Babu is also known for his everlasting looks. Up next, the Spyder actor will play the lead in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial SSMB28. The actor and director are collaborating after a long gap of 12 years. They had previously delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Now, Mahesh Babu's impressive makeover for his next has become the talk of the town. He looks sizzling in long hair and a bearded avatar. Take a look.