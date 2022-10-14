South Newswrap, October 14: Karthi's Sardar trailer; Prabhas watches Kantara twice, Dhanush says 'mindblowing'

Our South film fraternity keeps movie buffs on their toes with its latest updates and exciting statements. Many such happenings took place on the 14th of October also. From Prabhas watching Kantara twice, to Dhanush and Rana Daggubati praising Kantara, to Rishab Shetty revealing his favorite hero to the release of the Sardar trailer, many such headlines were made today as well. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major headlines of the day, take a look.

Sardar Trailer OUT The highly-awaited trailer of Karthi's espionage thriller Sardar is out. The video gives a glimpse of his dual characters as Sardar, a man of disguise, and Inspector Vijay Prakash, someone who can do anything for publicity. The story gains momentum after a confidential file containing military information goes missing and everyone including the RAW and the CBI starts looking for it. Sardar is slated to release in Telugu and Tamil this Diwali on October 21st.

Prabhas watches Kantara twice Rishab Shetty's directorial Kantara is being applauded by all sections of society. Many celebrities from the South film fraternity are praising the action thriller and Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are also a part of the list. The Salaar duo have expressed their love for the film through social media.Taking to Instagram, the Radhe Shyam actor wrote, "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!"

Dhanush, Rana Daggubati praise Kantara Apart from Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, Dhanush also congratulated Rishab Shetty on Kantara. He penned a note on Twitter that read, "Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must-watch...Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale films...keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."Additionally, Rana Daggubati also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Kannada’s @shetty_rishab and @hombalefilms are on what an extraordinary film #Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and every one who was part of the film! @shetty_rishab truly inspired!!"

EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty reveals Jr NTR is his favorite hero Rishab Shetty has become the talk of the town after the release of his latest drama Kantara. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, he disclosed that his favorite actor is Jr NTR and further informed that they shared a common connection. The actor and director was quoted saying, "There are many superstars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun but I like Jr NTR. Another connection with him is that his mother is from my village." When asked if he ever wishes to direct Jr NTR, he revealed, "I never thought about it. Only when a story and concept come, I can decide." Simbu makes his Bollywood singing debut Mahat Raghavendra is making his Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-led Double XL. He has been roped in to play one of the male leads in the film, along with Zaheer Iqbal. Adding to the buzz, the makers released the first single from the film recently. Titled Taali Taali, the peppy track has been sung by none other than Silambarasan TR. Posting the song, the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu star tweeted, "Here’s my first song in Hindi, My debut as a singer in Bollywood & this one is for my friend @MahatOfficial Onwards & upwards! Proud of you Good luck to the whole team of doubleXL Guys get ready to groove with the #TaaliTaali song!"