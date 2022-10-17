South Newswrap, October 17: Samantha's Yashoda release date, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy row

In the South film industry, today has been a good day with exciting updates and top actors birthdays. From Samantha's Yashoda released date, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to Meghana Raj's birthday note to late husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, many such news made headlines today in South cinema. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major headlines of the day, take a look. Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rule update

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has begun. The makers of the film dropped the first glimpse from the sets to share that the shooting process is progressing at a brisk pace. The update has not just left fans with joy and excitement but lead actress Rashmika Mandanna as well. The actress shared her excitement as she tweeted, "look at thaaaaat! it’s starting y’all."



Samantha's Yashoda release date Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the big release with her upcoming film Yashoda. She took to Twitter and unveiled a new poster from the film to announce the release date. Yashoda will hit the cinema halls next month, on November 11, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by the duo Hari and Harish, the film also stars aralaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Shatru in key roles.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's surrogacy row Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's arrival of their twin boys via surrogacy rose to controversy after the Tamil Nadu government called for an inquiry on them. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan filed an affidavit and mentioned that they have registered for their marriage six years and welcomed twins via a surrogate, who is her relative. They also added that they registered for surrogacy in December 2021, weeks before commercial surrogacy was banned in India. Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022, and welcomed twin boys after 5 months. On October 9, the filmmaker took to social media to announce that they have become parents.

Keerthy Suresh's first look from Dasara On the occasion of Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, the makers of her upcoming action entertainer Dasara have unveiled her look from the film. The National Award-winning actress will essay the role of a dusky village belle, Vennala in the film. Aside from Keerthy Suresh and Nani, the movie will also see Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in significant roles, along with the rest. Dasara is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.

Karthi wants to cast Suriya in his directorial film In an interview, when Karthi was asked about the actor he wants to cast in his directorial debut, he took his elder brother Suriya’s name without a second thought. “Who else will trust me? He held my hand and bought me into this industry. I wish to make a film with him. He is someone who easily transforms into a character and gives it everything. Ever since I became an assistant director, I wanted to direct Anna in a film. It is also very easy to work with him because he understands me so well. Even when I get confused over something, he understands it in an instant,” said Karthi.

Meghana Raj's birthday note for Chiranjeevi Sarja Meghana Raj took to her official Instagram page and shared an emotional post, on the occasion of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary. The actress shared a lovely throwback picture, which was clicked at their wedding ceremony and wrote, Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one … not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU…. I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja."

