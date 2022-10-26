South Newswrap, October 26: Karthi's Sardar sequel, Ram Charan's PICS from Japan, Rajinikanth hails Kantara

The South film industry keeps buzzing for numerous reasons each day. October 26 was yet another good day in the world of South with Karthi's Sardar sequel announcement, Rajinikanth hailing Rishab Shetty's Kantara, and more. Ram Charan also shared a few unforgettable pics from Japan with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli and they are unmissable. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major headlines of the day, so let's take a look. Karthi's Sardar sequel

Karthi and PS Mithran recently celebrated the success of Sardar with their friends and associates from the film industry and media, on October 25, Tuesday. In the grand event which was held in Chennai, the actor and filmmaker officially announced a sequel to the spy thriller. The makers also revealed a special sequel announcement video at the success bash. Karthi is expected to release the Sardar 2 announcement video on social media through his official handles, very soon. The actor will reprise both his characters from the film, Sardar aka Chandra Bose and Vijay Prakash, in the sequel as well.

Shivarajkumar teams up with Karrthik Adwait Kannada actor Shivarajkumar has collaborated with Karrthik Adwait for a pan-India action thriller. Bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri under the production house SCFC, this untitled drama will be going to the floors next year in 2023. The latest venture is being written and directed by Karrthik Adwait.

Aishwarya Rajesh's The Great Indian Kitchen Tamil Trailer The 2021 blockbuster Malayalam family drama, The Great Indian Kitchen has now been remade in Tamil. The film is being headlined by the Vada Chennai fame Aishwarya Rajesh, who will be playing Nimisha Sajayan's role in the original drama. The trailer was released today and shares the painful tale of a household woman, whose existence is reduced to being a caretaker.

Rajinikanth hails Rishab Shetty's Kantara Rishab Shetty's Kannada film, Kantara has registered phenomenal growth at the box office. Superstar Rajinikanth recently watched the film and made sure to tweet about it. "#KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps. Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."Replying to Rajinikanth, Rishab wrote, "You are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir."