7 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to Ken Karunaas’ Youth

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

7 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Cast: Pawan Kalyan , Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Srinath Maganti, Kamal Kamaraju, Gautami

, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Srinath Maganti, Kamal Kamaraju, Gautami Director: Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows a devoted teacher who mentors a tribal boy, naming him Bhagat Singh and shaping him into a socially conscious young man.

Bhagat grows up to become a police officer, while his mentor rises to become the Chief Minister. When an attempt is made on the Chief Minister’s life, Bhagat must confront powerful forces and fight to deliver justice.

2. Aa Gang Repu 3

Cast: Preeti Sundar, Naren Annasagaram, Sandeep Sandilya, Dayanand Reddy, Noxious Nags, Mahipal

Preeti Sundar, Naren Annasagaram, Sandeep Sandilya, Dayanand Reddy, Noxious Nags, Mahipal Director: Yogee Qumaar

Yogee Qumaar Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

Aa Gang Repu 3 follows the story of Sreshta, a social media influencer who is trapped in a farmhouse by a client, Sandy, and his gang, involved in a heist. After being brutally attacked and left in a remote area, Sreshta undergoes a dark transformation while trying to survive a harrowing night, before returning to confront the gang the next day.

3. Pochamma

Cast: Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, Balaji Manohar

Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, Balaji Manohar Director: Ramesh Indira

Ramesh Indira Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Supernatural Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: April 17, 2026

Pochamma centers around a cursed mansion and a goddess demanding justice, exploring themes of guilt, supernatural retribution, and buried secrets.

4. Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Cast: Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal, Senthil Krishna, Fahad Sidheekh, Sreekanth, Kanakamma K

Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal, Senthil Krishna, Fahad Sidheekh, Sreekanth, Kanakamma K Director: Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu

Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu narrates the story of Anand, a CPO who is about to join duty at a new police station after receiving a punishment transfer. On his way, he gets involved in a road accident near a forest, where he saves the life of a Tamil Nadu police officer.

Things take a dramatic turn for Anand and the policemen with him when they decide to rescue another officer trapped inside the forest, turning the situation into a time-loop mystery thriller.

5. Comedy Cooks

Cast: Bhavana , Nalan Shine

, Nalan Shine Director: TBA

TBA Genre: Cooking Reality Show

Cooking Reality Show Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 18, 2026

Inspired by the popular Tamil show Cooku with Comali, Comedy Cooks is a Malayalam reality show set to debut online. The cooking show, infused with humor, features Bhavana as the host, along with several actors and social media influencers as contestants.

6. Youth

Cast: Ken Karunaas , Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Nalini, Abison Thevarasa

, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Nalini, Abison Thevarasa Director: Ken Karunaas

Ken Karunaas Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

Youth follows the story of Praveen, a Class 10 student whose main ambition is to find true love. As he searches for romance, his life becomes entangled with three girls. At the same time, he struggles to balance his relationship with his loving mother and his father, who has little faith in his future.

Through a series of relationships and heartbreaks, Praveen gradually discovers the true meaning of love, shaping his maturity and outlook on life.

7. Aap Kaise Ho?

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan , Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh, Tanvi Ram, Jeeva Joseph, Surabhi Santosh

Dhyan Sreenivasan, , Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh, Tanvi Ram, Jeeva Joseph, Surabhi Santosh Director: Vinay Jose

Vinay Jose Genre: Crime Comedy

Crime Comedy Runtime: 1 hour and 40 minutes

1 hour and 40 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX/Saina Play

ManoramaMAX/Saina Play Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

Aap Kaise Ho? follows Christy, who invites his old friends to his bachelor party, where Binoy and Sajeer plan a surprise to make the night unforgettable. However, when things spiral out of control, the trio must work together to fix the chaos. As tensions rise, their friendship faces the ultimate test. Whether they can turn the night around is explored in the film.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows that will be available for streaming this week.

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