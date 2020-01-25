South star Tamannah Bhatia to play a Kabaddi coach in her next? Find out

South beauty Tamannah Bhatia will reportedly be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach in her next film, which will be directed by Gopichand.

Tamannaah Bhatia, whose last outing was Sarileru Neekevvaru with Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu,will reportedly be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach in her next film, which will be directed by Sampath Nandi and Gopichand will be the male lead. According to media reports, during a media interaction, had revealed that she will be seen training a group of young athletes in the film. She also stated that he is quite pumped up to play her role in the film, as this is an entirely new genre to her.

The Times Of India quoted her as saying, “I am going to play a kabaddi coach and will be training a group of young athletes in the film.It's ironic that I am playing the role of a coach now. I always avoided playing sports in school so it's hectic and challenging to play this role. I've never played such a role and it's a new experience. I am eagerly waiting to show my new look too."

However, she said that it has always been a dream for her to act in a film, where she would be able to showcase her dancing skills to the fullest. She stated that a film, which is based on any dance form has been her dream project. Besides Sarileru Neekevvaru, Tamannah was also seen in the historical drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which an ensemble of star cast including Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Nassar were seen playing lead roles.

