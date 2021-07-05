South stylists have upped the game, opened the space for Bollywood centric designers and how

The stylists of South celebs, such as Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, KGF star Yash and Samantha Akkineni among others, have set the bar high.

As we all know, styling is considered a very serious profession as actors are always under the media glare. Be it at the gym or promoting a movie, celebs make sure to put their best fashion foot forward with the help of their stylists. It is not just about picking the right outfit but also making it a point that everything from hair and makeup goes well. While we all know who or 's stylists are, South celebs have time and again proved that are taking the style bar to a new level. The stylists of South celebs, such as Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, KGF star Yash and Samantha Akkineni among others, have set the bar high.

While it may seem like Samantha Akkineni's looks are effortless, it does take a lot of effort to get her there. Preetham Jukalker, Akkineni's personal stylist is one of the most sought-after stylists today. He let his work do all the talking. Sharing about it to Pinkvilla, Preetham had earlier revealed, "It was initially difficult to crack other clients as my style is very minimal, I believe that less is more. But I have let my work speak and now people get me."

The South stylists have upped the game in the last few years and opened the space for Bollywood centric designers in a big way. The scenario has changed!

The same designers who had earlier denied to source clothes to South celebs have opened stores now in Hyderabad Shravya Varma

Vijay Deverakonda's stylist Shravya Varma had revealed to us that she was in a rude shock when back then big designers rejected to lend clothes for the actor and replied 'We don’t source for Tamil and Telugu actors.'

She added, "The same designers who had earlier denied to source clothes to South celebs have opened stores now in Hyderabad."

Sharing her unpleasant experience with a particular designer, Sharvya further revealed, "One designer denied sourcing to Vijay because he didn't know the magnitude of Arjun Reddy back then. Now the same person would approach me now saying, 'we want to source for him'." Sharvya has time and again proved her and is styling many biggies of the South Indian film industry including Keerthy Suresh.

KGF star Yash's personal stylist Saniya Sardhariya says, "Down South the culture is different and 2-3 years ago, we were buying outfits and not getting sourced, but now, they reach out to us. We are approached by the designers and it's a nice feeling. 2-3 years ago we didn't have that reach but definitely, it has changed now. We are not out there but every stylist wants to, right? and show what they are."

She further continues, "Sabyasachi has his store launch events here (Bengaluru) and we do get invited. We get the private preview of his jewellery collection and it feels great on being acknowledged. The south industry is no less, it's high there! We also make movies, but we are not fashion-conscious industry. Like in Mumbai, paps have an eye on gym and airport looks also but here, we do not have that trend. When I style Yash for events or even airport, I give her what suits him and his personality."

