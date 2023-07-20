South Talkies: Ponniyin Selvan 2 to Viduthalai Part 1; Tamil films to watch on OTT from 2023’s first half

2023 has been a happening year as far as Tamil cinema is concerned. With films of multiple genres proving to be a hit with the audience, it is safe to say that the industry is on an upward trajectory. So, we bring to you a list of Tamil films that should not be missed. Of course, many films like Maamannan, Por Thozhil, and Maaveeran failed to make it to this list as they are all still running in theaters.

We have only included films that are currently available on OTT. So, without further ado, let's check out some of the best work that came out of Tamil cinema this year.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been a renaissance of sorts for Mani Ratnam. The auteur filmmaker’s thirst to constantly try something new with his films is commendable. The Ponniyin Selvan franchise was a historical film that was presented in a very contemporary manner. Aided by A R Rahman’s magical soundtrack and fantastic performances from the cast, Ratnam created a world that was very unique from its source material. Ravi Varman’s cinematography deserves a special shoutout.

Viduthalai Part 1

Where to watch: ZEE5

Vetrimaaran is one of the best filmmakers in the country today. With Viduthalai, he created a compelling narrative, and it is hard not to appreciate his vision. The film turned out to be a haunting watch and is not recommended to those hoping for a good time at the movies. This is a film that makes you question your privilege and everything that you stand for. Also, another reason to watch Viduthalai is for Soori’s moving performance. The actor portrayed the character of Kumaresan to perfection.

Good Night

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

It is great to see a talented actor like K Manikandan getting the appreciation that he deserves. The well-written film will make you go through all kinds of emotions in its short runtime. This is the kind of film that is meant for a collective watch with our loved ones. The film has an interesting core theme, and the makers were successful in developing it into an engaging film. Good Night is without a doubt one of the most feel-good films to come out in recent times.

Dada

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film, starring Kavin and Aparna Das, is basically about figuring out life. Unlike other films with a similar theme, Dada does not get into any melodrama; the film presents life as it is. Both leads gave solid performances and had good writing to back them up. Also, Jen Martin provided a wonderful soundtrack for the film. Dada is an emotional ride that will resonate with many.

Ayothi

Where to watch: ZEE5

Ayothi was a film with a strong set of characters. This R Manthira Moorthy directorial made us care for its characters. After watching the film, it feels as if we, the audience, take part in the journey along with these people. This film deserves more attention for what it has achieved. An engaging drama led by Sasikumar, Ayothi has its flaws, but that never deters the viewer from investing in the film.

Yathisai

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is not the only historical film on this list. Yathisai, too, was a winner in that genre, but it never got the love from the audience that PS2 did. Historical films made in Indian cinema in the recent past considered it a necessity to have high-profile actors and humongous budgets. But Yathisai broke all the preconceived notions associated with the genre. This may just be the most imaginative and risky film on this list. The story revolves around a soldier who fought against a Pandiya king.

