South's influence on Bollywood: Fahadh Faasil to Mahesh Babu; Actors who refused to work in Hindi movies

South Indian film industry is filled with talents like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Parvathy, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Sai Pallavi, Anushka Shetty, etc. South movies might be popular for larger than life stunts, flying cars and more but they are also popular among the audiences from North. In the last one decade, regional content has been on a rise through content-driven films, be it in theatres or OTT platforms. Baahubali made waves across the world and set a standard that no other film has done so far in the History of Indian Cinema.

While a lot of celebs have been firm in sticking to their roots and not moving beyond their state for obvious reasons, actors like Kamal Haasan to Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy have ventured into Bollywood in the past. It's a matter of choice! They are adept at balancing both industries. However, there are a lot of celebs in the South Indian film industry who have rejected or would not venture into Hindi cinema anytime soon.

Mahesh Babu: Superstar Mahesh Babu has huge influence in the Telugu cinema. The actor has earned a massive fan following not only in India but internationally as well. However, he is not among the South celebs who will easily move to Bollywood despite having a massive fan following down there.

In 2019, when we spoke to Mahesh Babu about his plans to step into Bollywood amidst rumours of him being approached for a lot of projects, the actor replied, "My plate is full for the next couple of years... So can’t say..." Mahesh Babu is clear about his choices and makes sure to stick to his roots.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is a huge name down South but looking at her powerful presence in the industry, one might want to move to Bollywood. However, Anushka Shetty is someone who will not pick up the role unless it is suitable for her. Bollywood producer was keen on casting Anushka Shetty in one of his projects, but she rejected the offer for the same reason.

Fahadh Faasil is one of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry. He has aced different roles and has been ruling the hearts of the audience with his charming screen presence. We bet, he can give Bollywood celebrities a tough competition, anytime, any day. Last year, while speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil said that language is a big barrier and that he has no plans to step into Bollywood anytime soon. However, he is happy that his friends Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have made it to Hindi cinema.

Asked if he has any plans to enter Bollywood like his contemporaries and close friends DQ, Prithvi, Fahadh replied, "I actually don't speak the language but I have started understanding the language, so ya, that's the big barrier for me and thanks to OTT, cinema is travelling now."

Telugu star Allu Arjun is a known name even among the North audience. Though he is looking forward to his Pan-India release Pushpa, Allu Arjun has already set his foot in the Hindi film industry through the dubbed version of his films. He has no plans to take up a Bollywood film anytime soon.

Lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara was reportedly approached for a Hindi film. However, she rejected it without a second thought. Did you know Rohit Shetty had approached her for a dance number in 's film Chennai Express years ago? She politely refused despite being offered a huge amount for the same.