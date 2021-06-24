South's influence on Bollywood: Glad we are able to penetrate into North market says Nagarjuna on remake trend

The audience’s mindset has changed during the pandemic. Regional content is getting wider and wider reach like never before.

As we all know, the impact of South Indian cinema is phenomenal and has managed to create waves at a global level. Their content is not only being taken by Bollywood for remakes but across the world, regional cinema has set a benchmark. Bollywood since years has been eyeing remakes of Southern hit films. Be it Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy's remake as Kabir Singh in Hindi or Nani's Jersey being remade with again in the lead role, South cinema is currently ruling the Indian cinema. The audience mindset has changed during the pandemic. Regional content is growing with wider reach.

Young actor and son of film actors Jayaram and Parvathy, while speaking to Pinkvilla stated that he feels proud of being a part of the South Indian industry. Speaking on the remake trend, he gave an honest reaction. The Paavai Kadhaigal fame actor stated, "I feel proud of being a part of the South Indian industry and it is not that Bollywood or any other industry is making content that is not great. More than anything, we give importance to the content and this is where the South Indian industry stands out. We have a lot of great actors, technicians and producers, I hope to work with all of them."

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has worked in the Hindi film industry as well feels proud about South movies taking over the North audience and how. Speaking on the trend of remakes in Bollywood, Nagarjuna during the promotions of Wild Dog had said, "It’s good and the world is definitely getting smaller. Bollywood films are coming down South and there are many films like 83 and Brahmastra which are looking at the southern market. Similarly, after Baahubali, a lot of South Indian films have looked at Pan-India releases. People want to expand their markets and even my dubbed films have got a good response. Whenever I come to Goa, Mumbai or any northern cities they treat me like how they treat me in the South.”

In the South, we are still sticking closer to our culture. Nagarjuna

"As an actor, I know why people watch dubbed movies," he adds. “In the South, we are still sticking closer to our culture. Maybe we are a little over the top or sometimes we are larger than life with our action and songs but in the end, they still can relate to it. That’s why even the dubbed films are doing so well. The entertainment, comedy is something which you also see on the streets and people can connect with you. I ask people what they like about dubbed films and they have told me that we can identify with it, we feel we are the character. I am so happy we are able to penetrate into the north market as it adds to the revenue of the film."

