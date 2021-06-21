South's influence on Bollywood: How they turned into big game changers; COMMENT

South films are highly content-driven. They are realistic and this may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

One of the most talked-about Malayalam movies of this year, The Great Indian Kitchen is all about its honesty in the craft. Director Jeo Baby's Malayalam film featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles was rejected by OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, The Great Indian Kitchen was released on an OTT platform, Neestream and it proved its power of storytelling. Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video picked up the film post the raving reviews. The story about patriarchy and superstitious belief hit the right chord with so much maturity and elegance. Movies like C U Soon, Drishyam 2, Joji are a few among many that define the original and new kind of cinema.

Indian Cinema is no more known only as Hindi films and Bollywood music. The South cinema has now set a benchmark not only in India but internationally as well with its content-driven films. South movies have become the first option for mainstream moviegoers and there is no stopping. From the acclaimed technicians, music to actors and content, South cinema has only believed in catering over-the-top unrealistic films. The release of films on OTT platforms due to pandemic has only helped the right content reach its way and beyond home. The influence of regional content on the Hindi film industry is equally incredible.

It has turned out to be a game-changer in the last one decade. South films are highly content-driven and portray realism. No glam and no drama just content, and this may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Interestingly, Bollywood biggies like , are taking the South remake way. The idea of serving 'the old wine into a new bottle' seems to be the new mantra for many filmmakers.

Big films and stars with skyrocketing budgets and fan-bases have clearly failed to create a mark in the last few years. With more than 50-60 South remakes in the making, it is evident, South cinema is on a roll. However, the remake trend imposes questions regarding the potential of independent story ideas by filmmakers. The exchange of remakes has worked in a good way for both the film industries. However, has Bollywood lost the meaning of 'Content Is The King'?

The major perception of Hindi cinema seen as ‘Indian cinema’ has finally changed. Not to forget, the Baahubali franchise pushed the envelope like no other non-Hindi film has done so far in the History of Cinema.

South Cinema has created its own identity and is no more overshadowed by Bollywood. What are your thoughts? COMMENT BELOW.

