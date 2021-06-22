South's influence on Bollywood: 'It is an advantage' says actor & producer Vishal on the remake trend

Tamil actor and producer Vishal who has been in the industry for almost 18 years, thinks it is an advantage for anyone to pick a film and remake for a few reasons.

As we all know South films are highly content-driven and portray realism. Clearly, no glam, no drama just content. The South cinema has set a benchmark not only in India but internationally as well. Even Bollywood is eying remakes of southern hits and is no news. Tamil actor and producer Vishal who has been in the industry for almost 18 years, thinks it is an advantage for anyone to pick a film and remake.

Sharing his thoughts on the remake trend and South cinema's incredible impact on Bollywood, the Irumbu Thirai actor says, "You have already seen good content that has also done well at the box office so that acts like one thumbs-up. It is like you already have a film in hand and you are going to shape it in a better way and better version. It is an advantage and always content wins, right. Not just Tamil films but even Malayalam films are now being remade...One of my Tamil films has already been picked by Balaji Telefilms but I'm not sure who is doing it. It is easier for someone to see content, pick it up and they have more confidence that it will do well in another language."

Some of the movies were remade in Hindi and bashed by the audience:

Depends on how they work on it...the directors sometimes go overboard and that's the problem. You should always hang on to the soul of the film. So, that should never be changed. If you completely change and stay away from the storyline, as you said, they don't work.

I like one part about the Malayalam cinema is writers and directors- They are born together and bring the best content together. Vishal

Is Bollywood running out of original content?

I think Bollywood does have original content and they have some of the best writers and directors but in South, actors and content take lead. The impact and dubbed version of the South movies is huge and so, the content is lapped up so well. There is a difference in storytelling. Nowadays if you see it in Tamil movies, it is not like regular 4 songs. Now it is more of giving away the song and if need, might be attached in a montage. Otherwise, it is a straight and full narrative version! I like one part about the Malayalam cinema is writers and directors- They are born together and bring the best content together. Even during the lockdown, they got some brilliant content. Though when it is a small storyline but the way they say and portray is brilliant, and it will grow even more in the coming years.

Indian cinema is not only about Hindi and Bollywood music, it is way beyond because of the far reach of South movies.

It is a cliched thing. Wherever you go in aborad to shoot, they think Bollywood presents Indian cinema. The reach was lesser I would say a few years back but now it is almost at par. After Baahubali and KGF, things have completely changed. it has become Pan-India and one content is lapped up by all the languages, it is not a barrier at all.

Credits :Pinkvilla

