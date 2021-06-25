South's influence on Bollywood: Jersey, Naandhi to Anniyan; 8 South movies being remade in Hindi

There's a strong buzz that Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. However, nothing is yet confirmed.

As we all know remakes and sequels are the rage and of late, a lot of South Indian films, especially Telugu and Tamil movies are being remade in Hindi. The trend of remakes has taken over in the film industry like a boss. Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy remake in Hindi titled Kabir Singh was a huge success and since then, a lot of South movies are being picked for the Hindi remake. There's a strong buzz that Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. However, nothing is yet confirmed.

According to what we know, Sidharth will mostly step into the shoes of Allu Arjun for the Hindi adaptation of his Telugu hit DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham). However, no official word regarding the same has been made. There are a lot of South movies that are currently in talks for the Hindi remake. However, here's a look at the top 8 confirmed movies that are being remade in Bollywood.

1. Jersey:

Nani starrer Telugu sports-drama Jersey is being remade in Bollywood and the makers have already completed the major part of the film. has stepped into Nani's shoes for one of the much-awaited remakes. Gowtam Tinnanuri himself is helming the remake version as well. Mrunal Thakur will be seen as the female lead in Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

2. Naandhi:

2021's Telugu hit Naandhi is gearing up for the Hindi remake and it will star in the lead role. The film is being co-produced by Dil Raju. Producer Dil Raju in a statement shared, "Naandhi is made on a very important topic and we were keen to take this story to a larger audience. I am very happy to have collaborated with Ajay Devgn on an important story like this. We are in the preliminary stage of the film and will soon share more details."

3. Anniyan:

2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan is being remade in Hindi with in the lead role. The yet-untitled project will be helmed by director Shankar and produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. The original version of the film saw Vikram in the lead role. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, "I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor who has shown us that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him, and I have a strong feeling that we will create magic together. To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste."

4. RX100:

Karthikeya and Payal Rajput's Telugu blockbuster RX 100 has been titled Tadap in Hindi. The remake version will mark the debut of Ahan, son of actor Suniel Shetty. Tara Sutaria plays the female lead role.

5. Kaithi:

Ajay Devgn will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi. Confirming the news last year ahead of lockdown, Ajay Devgn in his tweet wrote, "Yes, I'm doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021." The original version of the film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

6. Thadam:

The makers of Kabir had announced that they were collaborating for the fourth time for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam. The film was being remade in Hindi and was set to star in dual roles alongside Mrunal Thakur. While nothing about the film has been revealed yet after the announcement, there are reports that makers have replaced Sidharth with Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur. The original version featured Arjun Vijay in double role.

7. Kolamavu Kokila:

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen stepping into lady superstar Nayanthara's shoes for an upcoming Hindi remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. The original version was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and the remake will be directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

8. HIT: The First Case:

Vishwak Sen's Telugu film titled HIT is now being remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu. "It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju," Rajkummar said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

