Sowbhagya Venkitesh gets married to her long term boyfriend Arjun Somasekhar at Guruvayoor Temple; See PHOTOS

Immini Balyoru Fan judge, dancer and social media sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh got married to her long-term boyfriend and dancer Arjun Somasekhar in an intimate wedding on February 20, 2020. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends at Guruvayoor Temple. One can see in the photos, the new bride looking pretty in a violet and gree Kasavu saree while Arjun picked a traditional outfit for their big day. The newlywed couple looks happy like never before and their happiness clearly reflects in these beautiful photos. The Mehendi and sangeet ceremony was held at a hotel in Guruvayoor.

Sowbhagya Venkitesh's mother and TV actress Thara Kalyan also took to social media and shared a few photos from her daughter's wedding. The photos of the couple have surfaced on social media and fans have been showering them with best wishes. Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun Somasekhar had been dating each other for two years. Both are popular for creating original lip-sync videos.



Sowbhagya Venkitesh made her acting debut with a Malayalam TV show and was also one of the judges with TV actor Vivek Gopan and actress Malavika Nair in the TV show 'Immini Balyoru Fan'. She is popularly called as 'Dubsmash Queen'.

Congratulations to the couple for their new beginning!

