Sowbhagya Venkitesh gets married to her long term boyfriend Arjun Somasekhar at Guruvayoor Temple; See PHOTOS
Immini Balyoru Fan judge, dancer and social media sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh got married to her long-term boyfriend and dancer Arjun Somasekhar in an intimate wedding on February 20, 2020. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends at Guruvayoor Temple. One can see in the photos, the new bride looking pretty in a violet and gree Kasavu saree while Arjun picked a traditional outfit for their big day. The newlywed couple looks happy like never before and their happiness clearly reflects in these beautiful photos. The Mehendi and sangeet ceremony was held at a hotel in Guruvayoor.
Sowbhagya Venkitesh made her acting debut with a Malayalam TV show and was also one of the judges with TV actor Vivek Gopan and actress Malavika Nair in the TV show 'Immini Balyoru Fan'. She is popularly called as 'Dubsmash Queen'.
Congratulations to the couple for their new beginning!
Add new comment