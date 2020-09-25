SP Balasubrahmanyam to be cremated with full state honors on Saturday

Last evening, the hospital authorities issued a statement saying that SP Balasubramhanyam’s condition was extremely critical and it was very difficult to save him.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that the cremation of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will happen with full state honors on Saturday at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam. The singer breathed his last on Friday at a Chennai based private hospital after receiving treatment for more than 50 days. He got admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19 on August 4. Though he cured of the virus, his health condition went for a toss.

After being in a critical condition for about two weeks, the singer’s health started to improve in the month of September. A couple of days back, his son and actor Charan stated that SPB has recovered finely and he wanted to get back home soon. Last evening, the hospital authorities issued a statement saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical and it was very difficult to save him. Kamal Haasan paid a visit to the singer at the hospital last night.

After visiting, Kamal said that SPB was in a bad condition. Veteran director Barathiraja paid a visit to the singer this morning. While meeting the press, he was overwhelmed with emotions and said that he was out of words. Today, legendary singer Ilayaraja has released a video, where he got very emotional and stated he has nothing to do anymore. Condolence messages have been pouring in from celebrities and fans of the singer. It goes without saying that the singer’s demise is a huge loss to the lovers of music.

