SP Balasubrahmanyam being monitored in High Dependency Unit by an expert team?

Earlier this month, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video on his social media space and stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the video, he also assured his fans and followers that he has quarantined himself and that he has been doing well. He also added that he has mild symptoms and he assured that he would recover soon. Though doctors advised him to be on home quarantine, he got admitted at a Chennai-based private hospital.

Now, the latest report is that he continues to be stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation. According to the reports on The Times Of India, the hospital authorities stated that he was being monitored by an expert team of clinicians in the hospital’s High Dependency Unit (HDU). On August 5, the singer took to the internet after he posted the video where he opened up about being tested positive.

Along with the message, SP Balasubrahmanyam also requested friends and well wishers not to call him to check how he was doing and stated that he wanted to take rest and get a speedy recovery. SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung in various industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. His recent song was Chumma Kizhi for Superstar Rajinikanth’s action flick Darbar, which had music directed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from singing, SPB has also composed music for various films.

