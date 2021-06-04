SP Balasubrahmanyam Birth Anniversary: Fans remember the legendary singer & share throwback videos and photos
Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubramaniam, popularly addressed as SPB or SP Balasubramaniam passed away in September 2020 at a private hospital a few days after he recovered from COVID-19. However, the mesmerising voice of the legendary singer will live on for generations and generations. Today, June 4, marks his 74th birthday anniversary and Twitter is filled with throwback videos and photos as fans remember him on this special day. A Twitter user wrote, "The legend lives on. Remembering Sri #SPbalasubramanyam garu on his 75th birthday."
The other wrote, "A greatest Happy Birthday to Musical Emperor of Indian Cinema. A Legendary Multifaceted SP Balasubramanyam always with us in our hearts and in our thoughts." In his over 5 decade career, he had crooned a staggering 40,000 songs. His most loved and evergreen song 'Ayiram Nilave Vaa' from MGR starrer Tamil movie 'Adimaipen' grabbed everyone's attention and since then, there had been no looking back for the legend. Balasubrahmanyam has won six National Film Awards for 'Best Male Playback Singer' for his works in four different languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Today, on his 74th birth anniversary, here's how Twitterati are remembering the legend.
A greatest Happy Birthday to Musical Emperor of Indian Cinema
A Legendary Multifaceted SP Balasubramanyam always with us in our hearts and in our thoughts #SPBalasubrahmanyam#HappyBirthdaySPB pic.twitter.com/Xw5JJtrBHo
— Gomatam Sri Harshavardhan (గోమఠం శ్రీహర్షవర్ధన్ ) (@GomatamH) June 4, 2021
The legend lives on. Remembering Sri #SPbalasubramanyam garu on his 75th birthday. #HappyBirthdaySPB pic.twitter.com/4f51YHAi8K
— Anu Chowdary (@AnuTDP) June 4, 2021
Happy birthday SPB sir , you will forever be missed . #SPbalasubramanyam pic.twitter.com/TSz00onQ50
— Sai (@sai_9486) June 4, 2021
Happy Birthday to the one and only SP Balasubramanyam sir #spb #HappyBirthdaySPB #SpbLivesON #SPB75 pic.twitter.com/qrnq1lwvEt
— Govind Prasad (@govind_prasad93) June 4, 2021
Happy birthday to the man who has been with me in all situations.
The voice of music #Paadunila #SPbalasubramanyam #SPB #HappyBirthdaySPB pic.twitter.com/v6ykmc2rWt
— Ojeash Amirthalingam (@ojeash) June 3, 2021
Your legacy will live on forever .
Mi paata rupam lo miru epudu maathone untaaru.
Can't forget your support to @MusicThaman anna at early stages of life #HBDSPB #SPB75 #SpbLivesON #SPbalasubramanyam pic.twitter.com/INHEB9dVNh
— Thaman Admirers (@ThamanAdmirers) June 4, 2021
Birth Anniversary to My All time fav singer GANA GANDHARVA #SPBalasubramanyam garu.... Missing your voice may ur soul is Rest In Peace... #SPBaluBirthAnniversary pic.twitter.com/FHPJ2CUPGg
— Mr Solo 2.0 (@SolidLover123_) June 3, 2021
Only Person I feel regret of not seeing him personally When he Alive
Forever Best Indian Singer (For me)
Happy Birthday Ayya #SPbalasubramanyam #HappyBirthdaySPB pic.twitter.com/wrQcYBeuw1
— Saravanan (@SaranDVK2207) June 3, 2021
Your Loss in Indian Cinema can never be Fulfilled.. Remembering U on ur Birth Anniversary Balu Garu @tarak9999#SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/zauZyBooBi
— WORLD NTR FANS (@worldNTRfans) June 4, 2021
Meanwhile, reportedly, to mark SP Balasubramaniam's 75th birth anniversary today, his son SP Charan along with music directors Gangai Amaran, Gary Fredriksen, Mounarraagam Muralii, Tokyo Tamil Sangam in association with World Tamil Sangam will be connecting to everyone through Zoom call, where the fraternities will be sharing their fond memories of SPB.
