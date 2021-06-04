SP Balasubrahmanyam Birth Anniversary: Fans remember the legendary singer & share throwback videos and photos

Today, June 4, marks his 74th birth anniversary and Twitter is filled with throwback videos and photos as fans remember the legend SP Balasubrahmanyam on this special day.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubramaniam, popularly addressed as SPB or SP Balasubramaniam passed away in September 2020 at a private hospital a few days after he recovered from COVID-19. However, the mesmerising voice of the legendary singer will live on for generations and generations. Today, June 4, marks his 74th birthday anniversary and Twitter is filled with throwback videos and photos as fans remember him on this special day. A Twitter user wrote, "The legend lives on. Remembering Sri #SPbalasubramanyam garu on his 75th birthday."

The other wrote, "A greatest Happy Birthday to Musical Emperor of Indian Cinema. A Legendary Multifaceted SP Balasubramanyam always with us in our hearts and in our thoughts." In his over 5 decade career, he had crooned a staggering 40,000 songs. His most loved and evergreen song 'Ayiram Nilave Vaa' from MGR starrer Tamil movie 'Adimaipen' grabbed everyone's attention and since then, there had been no looking back for the legend. Balasubrahmanyam has won six National Film Awards for 'Best Male Playback Singer' for his works in four different languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Today, on his 74th birth anniversary, here's how Twitterati are remembering the legend.

Meanwhile, reportedly, to mark SP Balasubramaniam's 75th birth anniversary today, his son SP Charan along with music directors Gangai Amaran, Gary Fredriksen, Mounarraagam Muralii, Tokyo Tamil Sangam in association with World Tamil Sangam will be connecting to everyone through Zoom call, where the fraternities will be sharing their fond memories of SPB.

