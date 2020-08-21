  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care Unit

The health bulletin released by the Chennai-based private hospital where SPB is receiving his treatment stated that the singer is critical but is stable.
24128 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care UnitSP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care Unit

It would not be an understatement to say that the whole country is praying for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. While we all are desperately waiting for his health condition to improve, today’s news bulletin released by the hospital authorities has mentioned that the singer still continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support. He is still being observed by a team of doctors in the Intensive Care Unite, said the hospital’s statement.

It read, “SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition is stable. Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating SP Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress”. It is to be noted that SPB’s friend and veteran filmmaker Barathiraja conducted a mass prayer for the singer’s recovery.

See the hospital bulletin here:

Also read: Singer Malavika slams rumours that blamed her for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s coronavirus; Pens an emotional post

On August 5th, SPB posted a video on his Facebook profile and revealed that he has tested positive for COVID 19. In the video, he also mentioned that he only had mild symptoms and he himself got admitted to the hospital even though doctors advised him to be under home quarantine. Last week, the hospital authorities released a statement where they revealed that the singer’s health took a toss and his condition became critical. Several veteran film personalities including Ilayaraja, Barathiraja, Sivakumar and Chiranjeevi posted videos praying for his speedy recovery.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement