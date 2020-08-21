SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care Unit

The health bulletin released by the Chennai-based private hospital where SPB is receiving his treatment stated that the singer is critical but is stable.

It would not be an understatement to say that the whole country is praying for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. While we all are desperately waiting for his health condition to improve, today’s news bulletin released by the hospital authorities has mentioned that the singer still continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support. He is still being observed by a team of doctors in the Intensive Care Unite, said the hospital’s statement.

It read, “SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition is stable. Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating SP Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress”. It is to be noted that SPB’s friend and veteran filmmaker Barathiraja conducted a mass prayer for the singer’s recovery.

See the hospital bulletin here:

Health bulletin on Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam, as on 21st August 2020, 5:30 PM IST pic.twitter.com/UIoXy5upvj — MGMHealthcare (@MGMHealthcare) August 21, 2020

On August 5th, SPB posted a video on his Facebook profile and revealed that he has tested positive for COVID 19. In the video, he also mentioned that he only had mild symptoms and he himself got admitted to the hospital even though doctors advised him to be under home quarantine. Last week, the hospital authorities released a statement where they revealed that the singer’s health took a toss and his condition became critical. Several veteran film personalities including Ilayaraja, Barathiraja, Sivakumar and Chiranjeevi posted videos praying for his speedy recovery.

