SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator in the ICU; Doctors closely monitoring vital parameters

The latest update on the singer SP Balasubrahmanyam states that he is still on ventilator in the ICU. A news report by ANI, states that the singer is on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU. The news report further goes on to add that the doctors from MGM healthcare in Chennai are closely watching the singer's condition. The news report state that a multi-disciplinary team have been observing the singer and are also consulting with national and international experts for SP Balasubrahmanyam's treatment.

Previously, many celebrities from the film industry had tweeted for the singer's speedy recovery. The fans and followers of SP Balasubrahmanyam also made a hashtag trend on Twitter. Some time ago, the fans and celebrities starting sharing posts for the singer's quick recovery on Twitter with the hashtag, #GetWellSoonSPBSIR. In no time, this hashtag started trending on the social media platform. Previously, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son, SP Charan had spoken about his father's health condition in a post on Instagram. He stated that the rumours of his father being taken off the ventilator support are false. Many prominent personalities like Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth wished a speedy for the renowned singer.

The fans and followers of SP Balasubrahmanyam have been sharing their heartfelt wishes for the singer's quick recovery. The singer previously tested positive for COVID 19. As per news reports, the singer's son SP Charan had previously revealed that everyone is praying for his father's speedy recovery want him to get off the ventilator, but he still is on a ventilator support.

