SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator support; Still remains critical

This news has come after SPB's son Charan released a video stating that the singer is still on ventilator support and he is still in a critical condition.

While wishes and prayers for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continue to pour on social media websites, the recent hospital bulletin released by his doctors states that the singer still continues to be on ventilator support and that his health condition continues to remain critical. A new rumour surfaced online claiming that the singer’s health has improved and he was taken off the ventilator support.

However, his son SPB Charan cleared the air saying that he continues to be on ventilator support and this new hospital bulletin has further confirmed the news. Biggies from the South entertainment industry including Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Ilayaraja, Barathiraja have released videos praying for the singer’s speedy recovery and they have also recalled their fond memories with him. His son is also releasing daily videos updating fans of SPB about his health status.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan denies him being taken off ventilator; Shares singer's health update

On August 5, SPB posted a video message on his Facebook profile where he explained that he tested positive for COVID 19 and that he has mild symptoms. Last week, a hospital bulletin was released, where it was announced that SPB’s health has become critical and that he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit. His son SPB Charan has been posting regular updates about SPB’s health and according to his latest update, SPB still remains critical but has no further complications.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×